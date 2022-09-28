Serbia hoping change at the top will bring results

- How will the team respond?

As he took over Serbia's national team, Bregar had to deal with the absence of key players such as Andrea Lekic, Katarina Krpez-Slezak and Dragana Cvijic who have all retired from the national team.

Introducing younger players and building a team for the future is Bregar's main goal and Serbia is on track to make it happen. Established players such as Stoiljkovic, Lavko, Sanja Radosavljevic, Andjela Janjusevic and Kristina Liscevic will take to the court alongside up-and-coming youngsters, many of whom are playing club handball domestically.

''It is good that we have young players in the team and that we are introducing talents to the national team. I am very glad that we have more players that are playing in Serbia as we used to have all players playing abroad. I hope they will be leaders of this team in the future,'' says Lavko.

The team will have a good preparation period to adapt to Bregar's vision and it will be interesting to see how the players will respond to challenging opponents.

- What are the expectations?

Despite being drawn into the tough group B, Serbia believe they can fight everyone. With confidence, Serbia could well progress to the main round.

''We have a tough group but we are excited. We are happy that we are playing in Slovenia and I hope people will come and support us as it is really close to our country. We know Sweden well, we already played with them and we won at home. Denmark is one of the top teams and we also have hosts Slovenia, for the end. I think that will be the toughest match of the group for us but we will give our best to play as I know we can,'' says left back Janjusevic.

The player with the biggest heart: Jovana Risovic

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has been number one in her position in recent years. Coming from Krim Mercator where she previously worked with Bregar, Risovic is having a good season alongside Barbara Arenhart. She was one of the key players in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifying matches and made 18 saves in the crucial match against Sweden. Apart from her performances between the posts and on the court, Risovic is also a player who always gives her all.

Did you know?

Jovana Stoiljkovic is the current squad's record holder. The left back has played 124 matches for Serbia and has scored 388 goals. She also makes Serbia’s top five in terms of EHF EURO matches played (26) and scorers (64 goals), and netted 27 times in qualification for this EHF EURO.

What do the numbers say?

Serbia are only one game away from reaching the 10-win milestone in EHF EURO history. In eight previous EHF EURO appearances, Serbia have recorded nine wins, 24 defeats and two matches ended in a draw. Out of those nine wins, two came against Denmark in 2012 and 2018, while in 2016 they beat Slovenia.

Past achievements

EHF EURO participations (including 2022): 9

Fourth place (1): 2012

Main round (2): 2016, 2018