Granollers out to play for the fans

Granollers bring a lot of ambition and youth to this competition, and have stuck to their main pillars, including centre back Pol Valera, right wing Sergi Franco, and Chilean line player Estebán Salinas, as well as bringing on new talent.

Main facts

directly qualified for the EHF European League group phase after finishing second in the Spanish Championship last season

the Spanish club has 10 players aged 23 years old or younger

Antonio Rama has led Granollers since 2016/17

the biggest signing this season is Faruk Yusuf, a Nigerian right back joining from Kielce

BM Granollers has a new President since January 2022, Alfred Serra Parera

Most important question: What is the real importance of playing in this European competition for the club and for the city?

Granollers are one of the oldest clubs in Spain, and as they make their European League debut are determined to always feature in European competitions.

“It is very important for us and for our fans to bring the best European handball to Granollers,” said head coach Antonio Rama, adding that he wants to make handball a key part of the city’s sporting life.

“We will be able to offer our fans great games and a great spectacle of a special and essential sport in the city,” Rama said.

Under the spotlight: Pol Valera

Although only 24, Pol Valera has played for Granollers’ senior team since 2016 and the centre back is now a key player for the side. An intelligent athlete and essential in attack, Valera also assists the line players and finishes well too. He has a great mindset and appears in the game when his team needs it most.

Valera's younger brother Biel, also a centre back, is playing his second season for Granollers.