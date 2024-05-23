Sergey Hernandez: Making it to Cologne was a promise to my father

In between, SCM won the German Cup final – and since those matches against Berlin and Melsungen, Hernandez' star and his importance for the team have risen rapidly. Since the suspension of Nikola Portner, SCM signed Swedish veteran Mikael Aggefors, but Hernandez has made the number one position his own and delivered big time. After saving a total of 31 shots at the Cup finals tournament, not only did Hernandez raise the trophy, but was named MVP of the tournament.

"To win the cup was so important for the players and the club, as this was the only trophy missing in the cabinet. And after all that had happened the week before this event, I knew that I needed to play extraordinarily. They trusted me and I knew I never let them down in those crucial weeks. I was ready and I was full of confidence. And we made it," Hernandez says.

The next dramatic matches were just around the corner – the EHF Champions League quarter-finals against Industria Kielce, which meant more rematches of last year’s final. Kielce won the first leg at home 27:26, leaving everything open for the reverse fixture – and like in Cologne in 2023, 60 minutes were not enough. The regular playing time ended with 15 saves by Hernandez, a 23:22 win for SCM, and a penalty shootout needed to decide the ticket to Cologne. As Tim Hornke and Christian O’Sullivan had failed against Andreas Wolff in Kielce’s goal, Spaniard Alex Dujshebaev had the chance to send his Polish side to the EHF FINAL4 against his national teammate.

“I knew that it is game over if Alex scores – the whole season culminated in this penalty. I did not want to lose. I wanted to go to Cologne. I wanted to make my dream come true. This penalty stood between us and the EHF FINAL4 and maybe even the trophy. It was my job to keep us in the race. The team depended on me. If Alex had shot 10 centimetres closer to the floor, we were out,” says Hernandez, looking back on this crucial moment. Hernandez saved the shot, and the next penalty from Dylan Nahi, before Ómar Ingi Magnusson hit the back of the net and sent Magdeburg to Cologne.

“You cannot believe what happened in this magic match, there were so many ups and downs. Now I have my first EHF FINAL4 ahead. My dream came true. After this series of victories in all competitions, we are full of confidence, but we saw how close it was to fail on the way to Cologne. Our coach Bennet Wiegert built this confidence and trust in all players, and he provided us with this winners' gene, this 100 per cent motivation regardless of which opponent you face. But finally, we depend on ourselves. We have the fate in our hands,” says Hernandez, adding: “If you want to be successful, you need this confidence.”