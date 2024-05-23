Sergey Hernandez: Making it to Cologne was a promise to my father

For Hernandez, making it to Cologne is not only a sporting dream coming true, but a promise to his adoptive father. Sergey was born in the Russian town of Kropotkin and was adopted by two track and field athletes from the Spanish Navarra Region, José Luis Hernández and Gregoria Ferrer, when he was three years old. His father became a track and field coach in Spain, but then got involved in handball – and made it to Danish club KIF Kolding as athletics coach.
“Without my father, I never would have played handball. He brought me to this sport,” says Hernandez, for whom KIF was the starting point of his career.
In 2013, the family returned to Spain, and one year later, his adoptive father died. “I promised him to be successful in handball, and we talked about how great it would be to play at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne or to win the HEF Champions League. Now I have made it – also for my father.”
As they prepare to face Aalborg in the semi-final, will SCM and Hernandez make the next step towards the trophy?
“No matter which club we would have faced, they are all strong, and we know all of them. We played a pre-season test match against Aalborg. They have huge quality and eliminated Veszprém in the quarter-finals. Every team is favourites and underdogs at the same time. When it comes to Cologne, mathematically, all teams have a chance of 25 per cent to win the trophy. Maybe Magdeburg were underdogs last year, but one year later, the situation is different.”
In Cologne, he will meet his counterpart in the Spain team, Gonzalo Perez de Vargas – maybe even on the court. In this case, SCM would have the chance to take revenge for their biggest ever EHF Champions League defeat, 20:32 in this season’s group phase.
“For me, it is normal now to face Spanish players or Spanish teams. And I faced Barcelona so often with Logroño and Anaitasuna – but unfortunately in those times, we never beat them. And meeting Gonzalo means meeting a good friend and one of the best goalkeepers in the world," Hernandez says.