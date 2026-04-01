Heavy defeat for PSG, Nantes turn match around

H2H: 10-1-8

Top scorers: Hugo Descat (One Veszprém HC) 10/10, Kamil Syprzak (Paris Saint-Germain) 9/8

History repeated for Paris Saint-Germain: one year ago, the French side failed in the play-offs against a Hungarian team, OTP Bank – PICK Szeged; this year, they were clearly defeated in Hungary again and now need a nine-goal win to proceed to the quarter-final. One Veszprém HC started with an incredibly strong defence and high scoring efficiency, pulling ahead to an 8:3 lead after only 14 minutes. Boosted by their fans, the hosts remained firmly in control, as Paris struggled massively in attack, scoring only nine goals before the break. In the first ten minutes of the second half, Veszprém pushed even harder – and in minute 41 the margin reached nine goals, when Yannis Lenne netted for 23:14. PSG were heading towards another heavy defeat, similar to their penultimate duel in the 2024/25 group phase (28:41). The visitors briefly managed to halt the downswing, mainly after Veszprém’s defence specialist Thiagus Petrus received a red card at 25:17. PSG produced a 4:1 run, but their hopes were quickly shattered by a double strike from Descat and a goal from Ahmed Hesham. After 60 minutes of this pairing, Veszprém have put themselves in a strong position to proceed to the quarter-final against Füchse Berlin.