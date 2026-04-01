Heavy defeat for PSG, Nantes turn match around

Heavy defeat for PSG, Nantes turn match around

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
01 April 2026, 22:45

The knock-out stage of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 began with contrasting fortunes for the two French teams on Wednesday night. While Paris Saint-Germain must attempt a comeback from an eight-goal deficit against One Veszprém HC next week, HBC Nantes are in a far stronger position after their impressive fightback and 34:33 win at GOG.

  • the 32:24 was Veszprém’s second biggest win in history against PSG below the 41:28 in the previous season
  • three French players were Veszprém’s top scorer against French champions Paris Saint-Germain: Hugo Descat, Yannis Lenne and Nedim Remili combined for 20 of 32 goals
  • scoring the last three goals in the last minute, Nantes turned a 31:33 into a close away win at unlucky GOG
  • again, Frederik Bjerre was GOG’s top scorer with 11 goals – in total, he is on 113 strikes

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One Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 32:24 (15:9)

H2H: 10-1-8
Top scorers: Hugo Descat (One Veszprém HC) 10/10, Kamil Syprzak (Paris Saint-Germain) 9/8

History repeated for Paris Saint-Germain: one year ago, the French side failed in the play-offs against a Hungarian team, OTP Bank – PICK Szeged; this year, they were clearly defeated in Hungary again and now need a nine-goal win to proceed to the quarter-final. One Veszprém HC started with an incredibly strong defence and high scoring efficiency, pulling ahead to an 8:3 lead after only 14 minutes. Boosted by their fans, the hosts remained firmly in control, as Paris struggled massively in attack, scoring only nine goals before the break. In the first ten minutes of the second half, Veszprém pushed even harder – and in minute 41 the margin reached nine goals, when Yannis Lenne netted for 23:14. PSG were heading towards another heavy defeat, similar to their penultimate duel in the 2024/25 group phase (28:41). The visitors briefly managed to halt the downswing, mainly after Veszprém’s defence specialist Thiagus Petrus received a red card at 25:17. PSG produced a 4:1 run, but their hopes were quickly shattered by a double strike from Descat and a goal from Ahmed Hesham. After 60 minutes of this pairing, Veszprém have put themselves in a strong position to proceed to the quarter-final against Füchse Berlin.

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20260401 Veszprem PSG Pascual
We played incredibly well. During the season we’ve shown several times what we’re capable of, but we had never maintained it for sixty minutes. When you play like this and win like this against a team of PSG’s caliber, it’s impossible to highlight just one key factor. There were many keys to this victory. It was incredible teamwork, and I’m very proud of the boys.
Xavi Pascual, head coach of One Veszprém
20260401 Veszprem PSG Madsen
Wow, this is very difficult. We knew it would be a huge battle, but unfortunately we fell short in the key moments - especially in efficiency and defensive discipline. But we’ve seen many times what kind of character this team has. We’ll learn from this match, and next week at home, in front of our fans, we’ll do everything we can to turn it around.
Stefan Madsen, head coach of PSG

GOG (DEN) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 33:34 (19:16)

H2H: 0-1-2
Top scorers: Frederik Bjerre (GOG) 11/14, Julien Bos 7/9, Nicolas Tournat 7/9 (both HBC Nantes)

Last season, HBC Nantes overturned a 25:28 defeat at Wisla Plock in the first leg of the play-offs and reached the quarter-finals with a 29:24 home win; now, the French side face a slightly easier task in the re-match against GOG. A decisive late sequence from Thibaut Briet and Kauldi Odriozola set the stage before Aymeric Minne struck a last‑gasp winner, completing a dramatic turnaround. It was Nantes’ first lead since 9:8 in minute 14. After 16:16, GOG ignited, producing a 3:0 run for a 19:16 half-time lead and adding another 3:0 run early in the second half, driven by two goals from Frederik Bjerre for 22:16 in minute 35. After eight minutes without scoring, Nantes had let the match slip away. Coach Gregory Cojean called a time-out – and his team responded immediately. Within eight minutes, Nantes were back in contention at 28:29, as GOG’s momentum evaporated. The match was wide open again, especially when goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca added his name to the scoresheet for 31:30 – and even Hjalte Lykke’s eighth goal for 33:31 could not secure the win for the hosts. Minne’s last‑gasp strike sealed Nantes’ third straight victory in this pairing and leaves GOG facing a steep climb in their bid for a second-ever quarter-final, where record champions Barça await.

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419A5893
A bitter ending to what was otherwise a very strong performance. They managed to steal a few balls out of nothing and took full advantage, which is obviously frustrating. It leaves us with a bitter feeling, but at the same time we take away the fact that many things worked really well for us at a high level. We believe we can go to Nantes, deliver a top performance, and play a great game – and that’s exactly what it will take if we want to go there and win.

Kasper Christensen, head coach GOG
9J2A3246
It was a tough match, and we’re very happy to get the win. We now have to stay fully focused for the next game. The play-offs are played over 120 minutes, so it’s important that we stay sharp heading into next week. GOG are very strong away from home, so we’ll need to be at our best to secure the win.
Gregory Cojean, head coach HBC Nantes

Wednesday's action

20260401 Veszprem PSG Coaches3
@HSNLAU
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@HSNLAU
20260401 Veszprem PSG Halftime5
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260401 Veszprem PSG Adel4
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
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@HSNLAU
20260401 Veszprem PSG Coaches2
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260401 Veszprem PSG Fans7
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260401 Veszprem PSG Prandi
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260401 Veszprem PSG Warmup5
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260401 Veszprem PSG Adel2
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
20260401 Veszprem PSG Descat
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
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@HSNLAU
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@HSNLAU
20260401 Veszprem PSG Marguc
Roland Peka / One Veszprém HC
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@HSNLAU
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20260401 Veszprem PSG Corrales
@HSNLAU
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Photo: @HSNLAU, Roland Peka / One Veszprém

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