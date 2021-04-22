Seven players to watch in the qualifiers

Alexander Kotov (Russia)

What could go wrong for Russia? Leading group 3, they have two matches against Faroe Islands outstanding to clinch their EHF EURO 2022 berth. And while their opponents are out of contention, Russia will need to stay focused. Alexander Kotov have been playing a dominant role for Chekhovskie medvedi in the EHF European League, only just missing out on a place at the EHF FINALS in May. Kotov scored six against Ukraine, now is the time for him to step into the spotlight again.

Kay Smits (Netherlands)

Remember that amazing buzzer-beater that put Netherlands past Poland in group 5 last month? Smits was the man who did it with his 10th goal of the night. The right back is having a truly impressive campaign, scoring at least eight times in each of the four Dutch qualifiers so far, giving him the joined lead - with Switzerland's Andy Schmid - in the qualifiers top scorers list with 35 goals. After their 2020 debut, Netherlands are closing in on their second appearance at an EHF EURO – but will need another strong showing from Smits & Co. to make it past Turkey and Poland again next week.

Marko Panic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Since Germany have secured their qualification, the remaining question in group 2 is who will join them to the finals tournament in January 2022. Bosnia and Herzegovina are in the best position – leading both rivals Estonia and Austria by two points. However, with a duel against Germany and a possible ‘final’ in Austria coming up, it is time for players like Marko Panic to step forward. Now the Meshkov Brest right back must prove that he can drive his national team to success.

Szymon Sicko (Poland)

If Poland want to play at the EHF EURO six years after they hosted the 2016 edition, they need to fulfill a clear task: win their last two matches in group 5. Easier said than done, with the two main rivals for the tickets as opponents: Slovenia and Netherlands. Lomza Vive Kielce left back Sicko scored 22 times so far for Poland in the qualifiers, but crucially netted only four from his 14 attempts in the home defeat against Netherlands in March. With a bit more accuracy next week, he can help Poland to the finals tournament.