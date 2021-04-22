Referees nominated for upcoming final events

The referees and delegates for the upcoming final events, which will see the DELO EHF Champions League and the EHF European League Women titles decided over two exciting weekends in May, have been nominated.

At the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest on 29 and 30 May, Györ will aim to defend their title while CSKA, Brest and Vipers aim to take the trophy from the Hungarian powerhouse.

The referees nominated for the DELO EHF FINAL4 are:

Ioanna Christidi and Ioanna Papamattheou (Greece)

Marta Sa and Vania Sa (Portugal)

Cristina Nastase and Simona Stancu (Romania)

Vanja Antic and Jelena Jakovljevic (Serbia)

The delegates at the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 are:

Arijana Vojic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Jutta Ehrmann-Wolf (Germany)

Carmen Manchado Lopez (Spain)

Janka Stasova (Slovakia)

The EHF FINALS Women in Baia Mare on 8 and 9 May will see CS Minaur, Herning-Ikast, Nantes Atlantique and Siófok vying for the first title in the new-form competition.

The referees nominated are:

Ana Vranes and Marlis Wenninger (Austria)

Vesna Balvan and Tatjana Prastalo (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Marija Ilieva and Silvana Karbeska (North Macedonia)

Malgorzata Lidecka and Urszula Lesiak (Poland)

The delegates for the EHF FINALS Women are: