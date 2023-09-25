Seven teams head into round 3 unbeaten
Seven teams in the group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League have started their season with the perfect two wins from two games. The four teams with back-to-back wins in group B will meet each other this week in round 3, which is highlighted by the Match of the Week between Industria Kielce and Paris Saint-Germain Handball on Wednesday at 18:45 CEST.
GROUP A
MOTW: Industria Kielce (POL) vs Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA)
Wednesday 27 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Kielce, last season’s runners-up, opened the season with one defeat (against Aalborg) and one win (Kolstad); PSG won both their matches (Szeged, Zagreb)
- two current Kielce players made their first professional debut at PSG: Benoit Kounkoud and Dylan Nahi
- the sides faced each other 12 times in the CL 2016; PSG lead the head-to-head 7-5 but Kielce won both times they met at an EHF FINAL4, most recently last June five
- the last seven duels between the two teams were all won by the hosts; the last team to get an away victory were PSG, winning 34:28 in Kielce in the CL 2017/18 quarter-finals
- both teams remain undefeated in their domestic league: Kielce defeated Piotrków (45:26) and PSG beat Créteil (35:27) last Sunday
HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Wednesday 27 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Pelister are looking for their first points following defeats against Kolstad and Aalborg; Kiel gathered the maximum four points against Zagreb and Szeged
- French goalkeeper Vincent Gérard made his CL debut for Kiel last week
- Pelister have so far scored the fewest goals of all 16 group phase teams: 45
- the two sides have not played against each other in a European competition before
OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Wednesday 27 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Aalborg lead group A after their wins in Kielce (34:31) and against Pelister (38:23); Szeged started with defeats against PSG (31:29) and in Kiel (35:32)
- Aalborg have scored 72 goals the first two rounds, more than any other team
- Szeged’s Mario Sostaric is the competition’s leading scorer with 17 goals
- the teams’ head-to-head stats after 10 duels are balanced: both Szeged and Aalborg won four times, and two duels ended in a draw
- both teams are coming off domestic wins: Szeged beat Veszprémi KKFT 34:26 in Hungary; Aalborg defeated Ringsted 36:30 in Denmark
HC Zagreb (CRO) vs Kolstad Handball (NOR)
Thursday 28 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Zagreb lost their first two games of the season; debutants Kolstad started with a win at Pelister but lost last week, against Kielce
- Zagreb and Kolstad have never played against each other in a European competition
- Kolstad’s Adrian Aalberg and Gøran Johannessen have both netted 11 goals so far, once more than Zagreb’s best scorer Yoel Cuni Morales
- only one of the teams came out victorious of this weekend’s domestic league games: Zagreb won in Gorica (31:24), but Kolstad lost in Runar (36:30)
GROUP B
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO)
Wednesday 27 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- this is a duel between two CL winners: Magdeburg in 2002 and 2023, Celje in 2004
- the last time the teams met was in the CL 2001/02 quarter-finals, when Magdeburg narrowly advanced on the way to their first title
- defending champions Magdeburg suffered two clear losses in their first two matches this season, against Veszprém (33:28) and Barça (32:20)
- Celje also lost twice, although narrowly: 36:34 against GOG, 30:29 against Porto
- Celje’s Mitja Janc is the fourth best scorer in the CL so far, with 15 goals; no team in group B scored less goals than Magdeburg: 48
FC Porto (POR) vs Barça (ESP)
Thursday 28 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Porto had two one-goal wins so far: 24:23 against Plock in round 1 and 30:29 at Celje last week, when line player Victor Iturriza scored the last four goals for his side
- with four points after two matches, Porto have already nearly matched their total of five points from the entire group phase last season
- Barça finally beat Magdeburg last week after three straight defeats against the German side, including the 2022/23 semi-final last June
- Barça line player Luis Frade played for Porto before
- the teams also met in 2021/22 group phase, when they had a draw in Portugal while Barça won the reverse fixture in Spain
GOG (DEN) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN)
Thursday 28 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both teams are on the maximum of four points; Morten Olsen netted 10 times to help GOG beat Plock, while Veszprém came from behind to beat Montpellier last week
- GOG coach Mikkel Voigt had a perfect debut after replacing Ian Marko Fog
- with 68 goals, GOG have the most-scoring attack in group B (overall, only Aalborg have scored more goals); Veszprém have netted 66 times
- when both teams also met last season, they each won the away game: GOG 37:36 in Veszprém; Veszprém 31:30 at GOG
- GOG took only their second win in round 5 of the Danish league this weekend (37:25 against Kolding); Veszprém did not play but remain leaders in the Hungarian league
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Thursday 28 September, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both sides seek their first points: Montpellier lost to Barça and Veszprém; Plock went down in Porto and against GOG
- two Slovenian playmakers (Stas Skube/Montpellier and Miha Zarabec/Plock) and two experienced Bosnian players (Mirsad Terzic/Plock and Marko Panic/Montpellier) will face in this duel
- their only previous matches came in the CL 2013/14 qualification, when both won their home game but Plock advanced (29:27 in Montpellier, 28:33 in Plock)
- both teams has comprehensive wins in their domestic leagues Sunday: Plock defeated Gdansk 31:20; Montpellier beat Limoges 36:30
