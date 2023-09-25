High hurdles and high goals for Horvat and Kadetten

After winning the first leg at home 37:33, they were close to their first ever EHF Finals until the very last minutes, but finally lost 24:30. In the end, one trophy went to the city famous for Kadetten and the Rhine Fall: Icelander Odinn Thor Rikhardsson was named best scorer of the competition with 110 goals.

After becoming Swiss champions for the 13th time, Kadetten are back in the European League. Though the squad changed only a little with four new arrivals and four players who left, a new era has started at Schaffhausen: coach Adalsteinn Eyjolfsson left for German second division team GWD Minden, and Kadetten found his successor in Germany, although he is a Croat: Hrvoje Horvat.

After five years of coaching former European League semi-finalists RK Nexe, and two years as the Croatian men’s team national coach, Horvat joined German Bundesliga team HSG Wetzlar. Some weeks before the end of the season, club and coach went separate ways, but the 45-year-old Horvat had already announced his move to Kadetten.

The former Croatian international in indoor and beach handball has had an easy start: firstly, he speaks German, and secondly had already played two seasons in Switzerland, for SG Stans from 2004 until 2006.

“It was easy to step in. I like the city, I speak their language, I knew some of the Kadetten players before. But since I left Switzerland, Swiss handball has clearly improved, the performance level of the league is getting better and better,” says Horvat. He and Kadetten had a successful start, winning the Swiss Super Cup against Cup winners and European League participants Kriens-Luzern.

“In the previous season, Kadetten really played well – I want to conserve those many good things I have seen, but of course, there are things I want to adapt, mainly in the defence,” says Horvat.

“Kadetten scored many, many goals last year, but on the other end of the court, we conceded too many goals. We can score like before, but have to defend better,” he adds. This is the major change from the Scandinavian style of Eyjolfsson compared to the rock-solid defensive wall Horvat wants to build.