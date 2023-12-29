Pytlick

Simon Pytlick: "The goal is 100 per cent to win the EHF EURO"

EHF / Ida Hummeluhr
29 December 2023, 11:00

The Danish national team has not experienced a great EHF EURO triumph since 2012. With three successful final rounds at the IHF World Championship, the Danish national team – including Simon Pytlick – has, however, acquired a taste for trophies and gold celebrations through the IHF World Championship.

"First of all, I am really looking forward to being part of an EHF EURO final round. I have heard from some of those who have tried it many times before that it is somewhat more difficult to participate in the EHF EURO than in the IHF World Championship. So, I'm really looking forward to trying that. I'm also looking forward to getting together with the national team again, and I'm looking forward to being in the final round.”

“The goal is 100 per cent to win the EHF EURO, there is no doubt about that. However, we are well aware that there is a long way to go before we can stand with the finest metal around our necks. It will be a tough challenge, you have to be lucky and good enough to be able to celebrate an EHF EURO gold medal," said an expectant Simon Pytlick, who will be part of the EHF EURO for the first time in his career.

Back on track
23-year-old Simon Pytlick has been out this autumn and winter with a foot injury that has cost him many games for his current EHF European League club, SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

"Right now, I feel really good. My foot is fine and I have no pain during the match or after the match, not even the day after the match. I have gone through quite a few tests to see if it could last and everything looks good. So, my foot feels really good and I'm ready to play.

There was no prospect of me getting back before the New Year when it happened. The doctors and the club sentenced me to be out for the rest of the year. So, you could say I came back a little early. But the process has been going so well that I could suddenly join a training session, and then suddenly I could make it to one game, and then I could make it to two games. And I was lucky enough to be able to reach three games. I have been lucky that the foot has healed properly.

You want to be on the pitch and be part of the team again. I was very relieved to be able to catch some games here in SG Flensburg-Handewitt before Christmas. And then it is clear that I am also happy to be able to participate at the EHF EURO 2024. But at first, I was relieved to be able to play for SG Flensburg-Handewitt," asserted the young back player.

Preparations, predictions and Danish support
Shortly after the New Year, the Danish national team meets for the preparations for the upcoming EHF EURO, and there is enough to deal with.

"When we meet with the national team at the beginning of January, we really start to prepare a little more directly for the opponents. There is a team in Greece that I don't know very well – I don't know how they play. And then there are two other good teams – especially Portugal, who I think are really good. The tactical part and the preparation are important when we meet with the team, so that we can also hear what kind of tactical things our coach is thinking about," said Simon Pytlick, who has tried to keep the focus on the club team as long as possible until the national team meeting.

When it comes to possible gold candidates, Pytlick has no doubt that there is a handful of countries in the running.

"There are an incredible number of teams that can challenge us for the EHF EURO title. Germany is a big challenge this year, especially now that they play on home ground. As always, France is a top team, as well as Spain and Sweden – Norway is also in good form, I think. And then there are always other teams whose whereabouts you don't quite know. There will probably be some surprising teams, but it is difficult to say which. Perhaps Iceland is one of those that could get far in the competition. But the other teams I have mentioned can definitely be teams that stand out as candidates to become gold winners," said Pytlick.

Not only are there high expectations for the game on the pitch, but also for the fans in the stands.

"I expect that there will be full arenas in Germany. The Germans are incredibly good at coming to watch handball, so it makes perfect sense that it is held in Germany. You can also see that just from the opening match, as the game will be played in Düsseldorf, in a large football stadium. So, I think that it will be cool to play every match. And then the handball part comes in, where you just look forward to being on the field.

We look forward to the support of the Danish fans. Now we got a taste of it in Malmö at the IHF World Championship in 2023. You got a glimpse of what the Danish fans do for us. They are happy to come and support us. In Malmö, it was absolutely fantastic, so we hope that all those who come and support us at the EHF EURO will give it their all to back us up and help us," concluded the Danish golden hope.

Photos © Danish Handball Association/Lars Møller & Christoffer Borg Mattisson/Swedish Handball Federation

