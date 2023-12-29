Simon Pytlick: "The goal is 100 per cent to win the EHF EURO"

Preparations, predictions and Danish support
Shortly after the New Year, the Danish national team meets for the preparations for the upcoming EHF EURO, and there is enough to deal with.
"When we meet with the national team at the beginning of January, we really start to prepare a little more directly for the opponents. There is a team in Greece that I don't know very well – I don't know how they play. And then there are two other good teams – especially Portugal, who I think are really good. The tactical part and the preparation are important when we meet with the team, so that we can also hear what kind of tactical things our coach is thinking about," said Simon Pytlick, who has tried to keep the focus on the club team as long as possible until the national team meeting.
When it comes to possible gold candidates, Pytlick has no doubt that there is a handful of countries in the running.
"There are an incredible number of teams that can challenge us for the EHF EURO title. Germany is a big challenge this year, especially now that they play on home ground. As always, France is a top team, as well as Spain and Sweden – Norway is also in good form, I think. And then there are always other teams whose whereabouts you don't quite know. There will probably be some surprising teams, but it is difficult to say which. Perhaps Iceland is one of those that could get far in the competition. But the other teams I have mentioned can definitely be teams that stand out as candidates to become gold winners," said Pytlick.