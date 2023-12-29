Simon Pytlick: "The goal is 100 per cent to win the EHF EURO"

Back on track

23-year-old Simon Pytlick has been out this autumn and winter with a foot injury that has cost him many games for his current EHF European League club, SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

"Right now, I feel really good. My foot is fine and I have no pain during the match or after the match, not even the day after the match. I have gone through quite a few tests to see if it could last and everything looks good. So, my foot feels really good and I'm ready to play.

There was no prospect of me getting back before the New Year when it happened. The doctors and the club sentenced me to be out for the rest of the year. So, you could say I came back a little early. But the process has been going so well that I could suddenly join a training session, and then suddenly I could make it to one game, and then I could make it to two games. And I was lucky enough to be able to reach three games. I have been lucky that the foot has healed properly.

You want to be on the pitch and be part of the team again. I was very relieved to be able to catch some games here in SG Flensburg-Handewitt before Christmas. And then it is clear that I am also happy to be able to participate at the EHF EURO 2024. But at first, I was relieved to be able to play for SG Flensburg-Handewitt," asserted the young back player.