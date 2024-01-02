Broadcasters for EHF European League Women confirmed

The qualification rounds were completed in November, therefore the anticipation for the group phase has been building for some time. But finally, the action will begin this coming weekend, 6 and 7 January 2024.

As ever, fans are eager to enjoy the spectacle of the women's second-tier club competition, and broadcasters across the continent and around the world are gearing up to beam the action onto our television screens and devices, from the group phase right up to the EHF Finals Women.

Many broadcasters will be showing every round of the competition, with others showing selected rounds or matches. Remember, if your nation is not featured in the broadcasters list, or if they are showing selected fixtures, you will still be able to watch matches for free on EHFTV.

The full list of broadcasters for the EHF European League Women 2023/24 can be seen in the graphic below.

Photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff