Siófok look to exceed expectations as quarter-finals start

The EHF European League is one of three competitions this season for the 2019 Women’s EHF Cup champions.

“We have outperformed ourselves as besides the Hungarian league, we are still standing in the domestic cup as well in the EHF European League,” says back Kinga Debreczeni-Klivinyi.

“We not only qualified for the quarter-finals, but had a chance to finish first in our group. It’s fun to be here now, however naturally we will not back down, but fight till the final whistle,” says the 30-year-old.

Across domestic and European competitions, Siófok have notched up 14 wins, two draws and 11 losses this season.

“Consistency is not one of our biggest strengths. In the last couple of months, we had plenty of games, usually two in a week which was brutal not only physically but mentally too,” Debreczeni-Klivinyi admits.

“Our performance could change from one moment to the other and we have to work a lot on how we start the second half. The whole team is tired, but in the meantime energised as we play for the EHF Finals,” she adds.