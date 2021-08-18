Six in the mix for two Women's U20 World Championship spots

On a big draw day this Thursday 19 August at 11:00 CEST, the 2022 WU20 World Championship Qualification Europe groups will be determined, with six teams competing for two places at the championship in Slovenia next summer.

The directly qualified nations for the 2022 Women's U20 World Championship in Slovenia are the teams ranked 1 to 12 from the W19 EHF EURO 2021 in Slovenia as well as Slovenia as the host nation.

The remaining 2 places for Europe will be played out by a newly implemented WU20 World Championship Qualification Europe between Montenegro, Austria, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands and Poland

Draw procedure

The seeding is based on the respective results of the W19 EHF EURO 2021 in SLO as well as of the W19 EHF Championship 2021 in ITA and MKD.

Pot 1: MNE, AUT (13th and 14th ranked team of the W19 EHF EURO 2021 in SLO)

Pot 2: ITA, NED (1st ranked teams of the W19 EHF Ch 2021 in ITA and in MKD)

Pot 3: LTU, POL (2nd ranked teams of the W19 EHF Ch 2021 in ITA and in MKD)

Following the drawing of teams into the two groups, there will be a draw to determine which teams have the right to organise the tournaments.