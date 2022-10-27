Six milestones to capture your attention at EHF EURO 2022

A record for Neagu?



We all love goals at EHF EURO, right? They were in high supply over the last few tournaments and the first milestone that could be hit is the all-time top goal scorer. Romanian left back Cristina Neagu is 36 goals shy of the 300-goal mark, a mark that has never been hit, neither at the Women’s EHF EURO, nor the men’s tournament, where Icelandic left wing Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson has scored 288 goals.

Neagu is also the all-time top scorer in EHF EURO history, with 264 goals. Only three other players, Hungary’s Agnes Farkas (205), Sweden’s Isabelle Gullden (203) and Spain’s Carmen Martin (200) have scored 200 goals or more. However, that could change at EHF EURO 2022, with two more players ready to enter the select club.

One of them is Jovanka Radicevic, who is also chasing first place in the EHF Champions League Women, all-time top goal scorer standings where she needs only five more goals to overtake Anita Görbicz. The Montenegrin right wing, who will feature on her home court in the preliminary round, has scored 171 EHF EURO goals. Norway’s right back Nora Mørk is behind her in the standings with 169 goals and is the only player to win the top goal scorer award at two different EHF EURO editions.