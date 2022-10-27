The International Handball Federation released the amendments on 1 July, stating that the latest changes will further boost handball’s dynamic pace, and also contribute to the safety of the goalkeepers.

The following changes are confirmed and will be applied at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022.

Passive play

In the Rule 7:12 the maximum number of passes an attacking team has is reduced from six to four after the forewarning signal is shown and before a free throw is called. An attacking team is counted if the executed throw is blocked by a defending field-player and the ball comes back to an attacking player.

If the attacking team is awarded a formal throw (free throw or throw-in) after completing the fourth pass, they may play an additional pass to finish the attack. The criteria for when the referees should start signalling the passive play remain unchanged.

Hitting the goalkeeper in the head with the ball

There are two new factors in Rules 8.8 and 8.9 which concerns situations when a shooter hits a goalkeeper’s head with the ball. The rule extends from penalty throws to shots from an open play. Instead of a red card, the shooter receives an immediate two-minute suspension.

Exceptions include: if a shot comes from an unbalanced player due to a foul committed by a defending player, or from an indirect shot (i.e., after a rebound from a defending player or after a deflection from another part of the goalkeeper’s body).

New throw-off area

The introduction of a new throw-off area that measures four metres will increase the speed of the game. (Rules 10, 10:3, 10:4). In the case of a throw-off, referees will whistle as soon as the ball and at least one foot of the player are inside the throw-off area.

The player can move inside the throw-off area, but not bounce the ball or jump. Opposing players must stay outside the area and cannot touch the ball or opponent until the throw-off is complete. Teammates must be in either their own half or in the throw-off area.

The player must throw the ball within three seconds after the referee has whistled. If he or she fails to do so, the defending team receives a free throw.

New rules explained to coaches

The EHF explained the latest changes to the Women’s EHF EURO head coaches during their first pre-tournament seminar.

