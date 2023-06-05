Inside Vipers’ tremendous treble

The changes around the team made it even harder for Gjekstad, but it also brought him an interesting challenge. While the core of the team in the first win in the European premium competition was based on Norwegian players, there are now players from eight different countries, from Spain to the Czech Republic and from France to Russia.

In fact, Vipers’ first win in the EHF Champions League in 2020/21 saw only two foreign players in the squad: Swedish goalkeeper Evelina Eriksson and Czech right wing Jana Knedlíková.

“For me that is very interesting, I find it very rich. It gives me a rich life as a coach to have players from all around Europe in the team. This is an amazing experience. I must say that it has been great to have all these players from different countries, because myself and the team, we really have learnt a lot this season,” adds Gjekstad.

While the feel-good attitude and camaraderie surely helped in building a winning team, so did the experience that Vipers brought to the table throughout the whole season. Most of the players were battle-tested and plenty of them had previously won the competition. Others, like the MVP of the EHF FINAL4, Anna Vyakhireva, were already household names in handball, despite not having won the European premium competition before.

Goalkeeper Katrine Lunde became the first female player to secure the title seven times, with three of those coming with Vipers, the team where she started playing handball and where she came back in 2017, aiming to end her career on a high.

Right wing Jana Knedlíková became the fifth player in history to win the trophy six times and the first one to win the EHF Champions League Women six times in a row – since she joined Vipers from Györ in 2020.

“I just choose good teams to play for,” joked Knedlikova after the win against FTC. “When I came to Vipers, I believed in the same goals as we had before with Györ. Of course, now it is hard to meet them after those nice years there. But now I am wearing this pink jersey and I won the EHF FINAL4 with Vipers. I am very proud.”