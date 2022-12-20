Six talking points that sum up 2022

2022 has been a year of joy, tears, and the nice feeling of coming back to normal. Fans gathered in the arenas again, games were played on their scheduled dates, and – very often – Barça won. But many teams left a great impression in Europe’s top flight, both on the court and in the stands.

Here are six talking points about the EHF Champions League in 2022:

Barça won the title, again

After lifting the trophy almost behind closed doors in 2021, Barça could celebrate with their fans when they lifted the trophy again in June – for the 10th time in the club’s history. The final weekend in Cologne was a close one, judging by the results at the EHF FINAL4. And it was only after the shootout that Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas could lead his teammates onto the top step of the podium.

Kamil Syprzak, best scorer of the year

PSG’s Polish line player has played a stunning year in 2022. Across all 20 games, he netted 116 times, an usually high number for a line player. But since last season, Syprzak has been shooting penalties for PSG – and not missing many of them. Twice in 2022 did Syprzak score 10 goals or more in a single game: 12 in the first leg of the 2021/22 play-offs against Elverum; 10 in the 2022/23 group phase against GOG.