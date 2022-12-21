20221221 ELW Group Phase Schedule
EHF European League

EHF European League Women group phase schedule revealed

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation21 December 2022, 09:50

Thüringer HC will host Paris 92 in the very first match of the EHF European League Women group phase on Saturday 7 January, throwing off six exciting rounds.

The full schedule for the competition's group phase has now been revealed with the first match throwing off at 16:00 CET on Saturday 7 January in group D. Hosts Thüringer welcome Paris in what will be both sides' return to the competition since 2020/21. 

Later on Saturday 7 January, European League debutants DVSC Schaeffler and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold will clash in Hungary. DVSC were pre-qualified for the group phase, while Nykøbing beat 2022 runners-up Viborg HK in qualification round 3.

Sunday 8 January will feature six more games that will determine the early group leaders on the road to the quarter-finals in March. 

The following weekend gives the first weekend's visiting teams a chance to host their first games of the season. 

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Matches will be shown live on EHFTV, although geo-restrictions may apply. 

MAL4784
EHF European League

Four groups set for EHF European League Women

DRAW REVIEW: The draw for the group phase in January and February took place in Vienna on Thursday

5 days ago
20221211 Podravka Zaglebie (34) X3
EHF European League

10 teams advance to complete EHF European League Women group…

QUALIFICATION ROUND 3 REVIEW: The group phase of the EHF European League is now set up, with the last 10 teams securing their berths this we…

1 week ago
20221220 CLM Talking Points Main Barça
Previous Article Six talking points that sum up 2022

Latest news

More News