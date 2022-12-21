EHF European League Women group phase schedule revealed

The full schedule for the competition's group phase has now been revealed with the first match throwing off at 16:00 CET on Saturday 7 January in group D. Hosts Thüringer welcome Paris in what will be both sides' return to the competition since 2020/21.

Later on Saturday 7 January, European League debutants DVSC Schaeffler and Nykøbing Falster Håndbold will clash in Hungary. DVSC were pre-qualified for the group phase, while Nykøbing beat 2022 runners-up Viborg HK in qualification round 3.

Sunday 8 January will feature six more games that will determine the early group leaders on the road to the quarter-finals in March.

The following weekend gives the first weekend's visiting teams a chance to host their first games of the season.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Matches will be shown live on EHFTV, although geo-restrictions may apply.