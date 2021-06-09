Six teams to contest IHF/EHF Trophy in Tblisi

The IHF/EHF Trophy returns to Tblisi for the second time in a row as six emerging European men’s teams compete on 14-19 June, with the entire tournament streamed live on EHFTV.

Andorra, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Georgia and Moldova will participate in the Georgian capital, targeting not only the title but one of the three slots in the relegation round of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Group A sees Andorra, competing at senior level for the first time since the 2017 Emerging Nations Championship, face 2019 bronze medallists Bulgaria and Cyprus.

The Cypriots, who lost to Belgium in the relegation round of 2022 qualifiers, will be seen as one of the favourites for the title, given the recent success of top club team Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta, who reached the semi-finals of the European Cup.

Moldova are also back in action for the first time since 2017, competing in group B alongside Azerbaijan and hosts Georgia with young Montpellier talent Giorgi Tskhovrebadze in their squad.

Georgia will also be tipped to go all the way, having won the event two years ago and followed it up with a draw against Finland in the first leg of their relegation round tie, before losing the second leg.

The two groups will be played on 14-16 June with the top two in each group progressing to the semi-finals, taking place on Friday 18 June, before the final and bronze medal match the following day.