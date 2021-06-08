Rewind: The 2011 EHF Beach Handball EURO

In a nutshell

The seventh edition of the EHF Beach Handball EURO headed to the sandy shores of Croatia.

It wouldn’t be a review of the EURO without us just copy/pasting a lazy overview of the city from the top of the internet, so here goes:

Umag is a city on Croatia’s Istrian peninsula. The remains of the 10th-century town walls include a gate and a drawbridge. Umag Town Museum, in a former defence tower, contains Roman-era objects such as amphorae and lamps, as well as contemporary local art. The Assumption of the Virgin Mary Church has an unfinished baroque facade and a 17th-century bell tower. A long sea wall from the 1800s shelters the harbour.

For the competition, 29 teams, 15 men’s and 14 women’s, represented 16 different nations: Croatia, Russia, Spain, Ukraine, Hungary, Norway, Denmark, Serbia, Turkey, Poland, Cyprus, FYR Macedonia, Greece, Switzerland, Sweden and Italy.

The event itself took place in Umag’s International Tennis Centre with a capacity of 4,000 fans. Given the plush facilities, it also meant matches could be played in the evening under floodlights.

It was also the first time that the senior and junior events were held at the same venue.

From the President

Writing in his tournament programme notes, EHF President Tor Lian, said: “In a departure from morning and afternoon sessions and utilising the advanced facilities of the International Tennis Centre, renowned for hosting the ATP event, an evening session of matches will be introduced.

“This will see matches being played each evening under floodlighting. As it is not only the golden Championship plate up for grabs, but also tickets to the 2012 Beach Handball World Championships – it is expected that as the matches progress, the excitement for the sporting fans will reach fever pitch as they root for their teams.”