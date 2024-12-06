Six young players standing out at the EHF EURO 2024
For the first time at an EHF EURO, the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team, presented by Lidl, will include an award for best young player. The award will be for a player aged 21 or under, and we have seen several in that category grabbing attention with their performances. Some were expected to stand out at the tournament in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland, while others have emerged and made clear they are ones to watch as their careers develop.