Here, we look at six notable young players so far, all of whom are part of the EHF’s Respect Your Talent programme, which aims to provide holistic assistance for handball athletes through they early stage of their careers. Note that this is not a shortlist for the award — these are players who may be in the running come the opening of the All-star Team vote, but we may still see others come to the fore, as the race for the title is far from over, with the main round only just begun.

Angela Stoica — Romania

Fourth top scorer for her side, one of the fastest shooters at the EHF EURO 2024 and only 21 years old — Stoica is performing well as she steps into the enormous shoes left by Cristina Neagu on the Romanian left back position. Stoica has netted 11 goals in 85 minutes played, and was instrumental in Romania reaching the main round with five goals against Serbia in the pivotal preliminary round 3 game. Those five goals made her the joint-top scorer for Romania in the crunch match.