Last 16 clashes drawn in EHF European Cup Men

No country protection applied to the draw, which had the potential to throw up national derbies for three different countries, however, the sides from Greece, Norway and Slovenia all avoided their domestic rivals.

Last season's runners-up Olympiacos SFP narrowly avoided a round 3 exit this time around, and they have another tough test in the new year when they face Drammen HK of Norway, who were semi-finalists in 2021/22.

Fellow Greek side AEK Athens won this competition in 2020/21 and will have to get past MRK Krka in the last 16 if they are to keep their hopes of a second triumph alive.

There was no tighter round 3 tie than the one between HC Izvidac and HC Motor, with the Bosnian side progressing in a penalty shootout. Izvidac will be hoping for a less nail-biting finale to their last 16 meeting with Cypriot side Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta.

A semi-final defeat two seasons ago for Norway's Runar Sandefjord will linger in the memory. Their mission to go a step further in 2025 sees them host Besiktas before heading to Istanbul for the second leg.

As with previous editions, the straight knockout format of the competition continues until a winner is crowned. The eight two-legged ties are scheduled to be played over the weekends of the 15/16 and 22/23 February 2025.

Here is the draw in full. The teams listed first in the pairings will host their respective first leg at home.

EHF EUROPEAN CUP MEN 2024/25

Last 16 draw

Runar Sandefjord (NOR) vs Besiktas (TUR)

Drammen HK (NOR) vs Olympiacos SFP (GRE)

RK Partizan AdmiralBet (SRB) vs Diomidis Argous (GRE)

AEK Athens HC (GRE) vs MRK Krka (SLO)

SSV Brixen Handball (ITA) vs HC Alkaloid (MKD)

Sabbianco Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs HC Izvidac (BIH)

Haukar (ISL) vs RK Jeruzalem Ormoz (SLO)

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs BK-46 (FIN)

To watch the draw in full, head over to the Home of Handball YouTube channel or play the video below.

Photo © EHF archive