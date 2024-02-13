‘Skippy’ goes from EHF EURO heroics to MOTW excitement

What was the most emotional moment of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany? France’s dramatic final victory, Elohim Prandi's last-second goal in the semi-final against Sweden, the world record opening night with over 53,000 fans in Düsseldorf?

All were goosebumps moments, but when the Faroe Islands scored a buzzer beater to draw level with Norway (26:26) in a preliminary round match in Berlin, it was like a volcanic eruption.

Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu netted from seven metres and over 5,000 fans from the archipelago in the North Atlantic Ocean went completely over the moon. They sang their anthem “Tú alfagra land mítt” (“Oh, my beautiful country”) at the top of their lungs to chill the other 8,000 spectators in the Mercedes-Benz Arena, and then celebrated all night long.

The European Championship debutants had defied the odds against one of the favourites to make their way into the history books of handball. The Faroe Islands were a huge addition to EHF EURO, even if they had to leave after the preliminary round and two defeats against Slovenia and Poland.

“We’ll be back,” says Ellefsen á Skipagøtu, nicknamed ‘Skippy’ in Kiel, who still gets very emotional when looking back on the tournament.

“When you know that 10 per cent of the entire population of your country came to cheer for you, that makes you very, very proud. And we owe the fans a huge thank you. This was a really big deal for our people and for us,” the playmaker says.

“Those were great moments in Berlin when everyone sang the national anthem. And in the end even people from other countries cheered us on because we were likeable outsiders. We now have arrived on the handball map – thanks to our achievements, but also thanks to our great fans.”