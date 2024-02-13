‘Skippy’ goes from EHF EURO heroics to MOTW excitement

His ‘wow’ experience in Kiel was the first home game: “It was really extreme to be cheered on by 10,000 fans in the home arena. It still sends shivers down my spine when we play in the Wunderino Arena. Before my home debut in Kiel, I had never played in front of such a large audience and never experienced such an atmosphere, simply great.”
But it wasn't just when it came to training and games that Ellefsen á Skipagøtu had to adapt in Kiel.
“In my first six months at THW, in addition to playing at the highest level, I learned one thing above all: traveling. I have never travelled so much in my entire handball career, neither to Bundesliga nor Champions League games. Of course, I’ve played on international ground with Sävehof before, but we never travelled that much. And sometimes, you can even see something of the cities beside hotels and arenas.”
The back court player, who was the top scorer and All-star Team member at the 2023 Junior (U21) World Championship in Germany, also feels well received in Kiel.
“I was quickly integrated, but I wouldn’t describe myself as a regular player yet. We have so many top players, so we can rotate a lot. Everyone plays his role. My role varies from game to game, from opponent to opponent. Sometimes I’m more of a scorer, sometimes I’m there for assists. In general, I’m always there to help the team, whether I score a goal or give a pass.”
Ellefsen á Skipagøtu still has a dream destination for this first season with THW Kiel – the LANXESS arena in Cologne. After THW missed the final tournament of the German cup, which is also being played in Cologne since last year, the hopes are high to make it to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in June.
“After playing with the Faroe Islands in Berlin in front of more than 13,000 fans, it is of course my dream to play in front of 20,000 fans in Cologne,” he says. “I heard that even some fans from the Faroe Islands have already bought tickets – I hope to see them there.”