Slavic: “We will show our fighting spirit”

After a disappointing two seasons, the Lions turned the page and set new goals. With the clear vision of coach Ivica Obrvan, new players such as three-time champion Ivan Cupic, Zeljko Musa and Jakov Gojun, PPD Zagreb were set to erase season 2020/2021 when they finished bottom of the group without a single point. The new strategy included joining the Croatian league from the start, after only playing the play-offs for the past ten years and giving an opportunity to talented players.

Zagreb also introduced a new goalkeeping trio and one of them is Dino Slavic. Slavic started his career in his hometown Rijeka and in 2013 had his first European minutes with Zamet. The 29-year-old came back to Croatia from Ademar Leon, where he was among the best goalkeepers in the ASOBAL league and enjoyed his first taste of the EHF Champions League.

Despite set goals of progressing, Zagreb had another tough start of the season losing the first two matches by more than eight goals. However, with time, everything set into its place and recent results prove that.

“We had a tough start as we needed time to get to know each other. For me, as a goalkeeper, I needed to get to know the defence in front of me and they needed to understand me,” says Slavic, reflecting on the first couple of matches in group A.

“As we had difficulties adjusting at the start of the season, we lost a few matches by a lot. We just needed one game to turn things around and that was against Meshkov Brest.”

PPD Zagreb ended the ‘dark streak’ of 17 losses with a draw against Elverum, followed by another draw and a win against Meshkov Brest.

“That match showed and proved to us we can play against stronger opponents and the best teams. Since then, we either won or, unfortunately, lost just by one goal, like against Vardar, Montpellier and Kiel. From that moment in round 8, we are on a good streak and with a good number of points.”

The final round presents the ultimate challenge for PPD Zagreb. They travel to Aalborg with a chance of securing a Last 16 spot. Even if they take points from the all-or-nothing game, they still need Elverum to drop at least a point against Vardar.

“We have one of the hardest matches in front of us. We are playing against Aalborg, who were at the EHF FINAL4 last season, that says enough about them. However, we will give our best to win. It is a downside we do not play at home but we will show our fighting spirit in Denmark.”