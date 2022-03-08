Oftedal’s long road from inspired to inspiration

“For me, International Women’s Day really symbolises trying to push forward on civil rights and wanting to have quality in our society. Also, this is a day in which we should celebrate all the women in our lives, it is a very positive event,” says the Norwegian playmaker.

With her amazing skills on the court, which can unlock the opponent’s defence with a breakthrough or a creative pass, Oftedal has drawn plaudits and become a fan-favourite thanks to her easy-going attitude. Always wearing a smile on and off the court, the Scandinavian ace has inspired plenty of young players and had a hand in improving the popularity of women’s handball.

But were it not for other women, true trailblazers in their own way, Oftedal might not have become the person she is in the moment. Being inspired by others helped the Norwegian centre back forge her own path become a global icon in handball.

And it started from the very beginning.

“I think I speak for many now and it may sound like a cliché, but the first woman that truly inspired me was my mother.

“She just has this amazing strength, this force and she is always there for everyone else, always helping people and lending a hand. She still is very important for me, so it was obvious I was going to start with her,” says Oftedal.

From Hammerseng to Gőrbicz – in Stine’s eyes

Family is surely important and will always define one’s life. The sporting career is, however, a bit different. Growing up aiming to become one of the top players in the world will always mean watching other players impress on the court.

This was also the case with Stine Oftedal, whose career has been influenced by top players from other generations.

“Growing up watching handball, I was always admiring players who were always decisive in important games. I can say these were my idols. There were many great players in the past, as we all know, but I can talk about some women that were truly transcending on the handball court,” says Oftedal.

With a plethora of amazing generations in the past 20 years, Norway was always going to bring up a player of two in Oftedal’s ascension to the top of the world.

Sure enough, Norway’s current captain turned back the clock and pinpointed Gro Hammerseng-Edin, herself a centre back and a captain for the Håndballjentene between 2000 and 2010, who won the EHF EURO three times.

“I always admired Gro and when I made my debut in Norway’s national team, she was there and she was the captain. I admit we are two different types of players, she was taller, I am a bit smaller and probably faster, but she was truly amazing.”

“She is remarkable, also as a person, because sometimes after games she sends me a message, therefore it is amazing,” adds Oftedal.