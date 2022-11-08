Slovenia end 18-year wait for main round

The Slovenian dream will continue, as the EHF EURO 2022 co-hosts took their second win in group B and with that clinched the last main round ticket available in Celje. Serbia had a promising first half, never allowing Slovenia to lead the game, but the co-hosts took the advantage in the second period and recorded a 27:24 win.

Serbia bow out of the competition with three straight losses and are eliminated in the preliminary round for the second straight edition of the EHF EURO.