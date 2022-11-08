Slovenia end 18-year wait for main round
The Slovenian dream will continue, as the EHF EURO 2022 co-hosts took their second win in group B and with that clinched the last main round ticket available in Celje. Serbia had a promising first half, never allowing Slovenia to lead the game, but the co-hosts took the advantage in the second period and recorded a 27:24 win.
Serbia bow out of the competition with three straight losses and are eliminated in the preliminary round for the second straight edition of the EHF EURO.
GROUP B
Slovenia vs Serbia 27:24 (13:15)
- Slovenia marked their 30th EHF EURO game with a victory, on what was the last night of competition in Celje
- the co-hosts will take two points with them into the main round in Ljubljana for the win over Denmark
- the score progressed slowly in the opening minutes, despite no saves from the goalkeepers, reflecting the solid defence from both sides. After five minutes, only two goals had been scored (1:1) before the pace picked up
- following poor starts in their previous two matches, Serbia were surely much more satisfied with their opening, as they kept the game level then took the lead after the 10-minute mark. Slovenia came back to equalise once, at 13:13 in the 28th minute, but Serbia scored the last two goals of the half to hold an edge at the break
- a 5:0 run early in the second half turned the match around, as Slovenia took the lead for the first time at 17:16 thanks to a goal from captain Ana Gros in the 39th minute and stayed in front from that point
- after scoring six goals and playing an important role in defence, Slovenia back Elizabeth Omoregie earned the player of the match award
Slovenia earn best result since 2004
The last time Slovenia progressed from the preliminary round at the Women's EHF EURO was 18 years ago, when the best ranking ever for the side was recorded, ninth. With their progression to the main round, Slovenia are now ranked inside the top 12.
Since 2004, Slovenia ranked 16th three times – in 2006, 2010 and 2020. In 2016 they were 14th and in 2018 they were 13th. They did not qualify for the editions in 2008, 2012 or 2014.
The home EHF EURO is therefore already a success for Slovenia, but their ambitions certainly do not end with a bus ride to Ljubljana.
Amra Pandzic, goalkeeper of Slovenia: “We knew it was going to be hard and we would have to fight to the last minutes, the last seconds. I’m really proud of my team. We did our job and I’m so happy. It was amazing to play in this full hall.”
Jovana Stoiljkovic, left back of Serbia: “It’s really hard for us now to stop the journey after three matches in this championship but we gave our maximum and unfortunately we stop here. It was hard, this match, especially because we had just four backs and didn’t have a lot of rotation, so we couldn’t keep the rhythm with the Slovenian team.”