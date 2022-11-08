Croatia advance after last-gasp draw with Switzerland

Katarina Pavlovic - right back, Croatia: “I am satisfied in a way. The match against Switzerland was the toughest one in this tournament. We were struggling for the whole 60 minutes. The most important thing is we did not give up in the end when the Swiss team was leading and we secured that very important draw. I had a joker for the end, aiming at the left side of a goal."

Mia Emmenegger - right wing, Switzerland: “This tournament was very exciting. We won our first point. We had ups and downs. we had nervous times in all three matches but we can leave the tournament with our heads high. We played well and even got a draw against Croatia.”