Slovenia keep semi-final hopes alive

Versteijnen the revelation

The Netherlands had their breakthrough performance at a major championship in 2022, after debuting at the EHF EURO in 2020. Their top scorer at the 2022 edition was Kay Smits, who went on to win the EHF Champions League 2022/23 and is well-regarded as one of the finest right backs in the men’s game.

With Smits out due to a recently discovered heart condition, Niels Versteijnen had the task of stepping into his shoes.

Versteijnen was part of the side at the EHF EURO 2020 but did not play in 2022. He has more than delivered in his role and shown the Netherlands are in very safe hands on the right back, netting 15 against Slovenia and finishing this game as the overall second top scorer for the team, with 33 goals across their six matches at the EHF EURO 2024.

Photos © Kolektiff Images