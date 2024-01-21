EURO24M

Slovenia keep semi-final hopes alive

21 January 2024, 17:10

Slovenia kept their chance of reaching the final weekend at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 alive as they recorded their first win in the main round, 37:34 against the Netherlands, in the opening game for group II on Sunday in Hamburg. Slovenia led by eight goals as late as the 36th minute but had to fend off a strong comeback from the Dutch to collect the points.

The match saw two Dutch players reach the individual milestone 50 goals at the EHF EURO, as both Luc Steins and Rutger ten Velde reached the mark – with 38 of ten Velde’s goals coming during this edition. Niels Versteijnen scored 15 goals to join the Netherlands’ top five list of EHF EURO goal scorers and pick up the Grundfos Player of the Match award.

GROUP II

Slovenia vs Netherlands 37:34 (19:13)  

  • Slovenia created the deciding difference in the opening half and only had to defend it in the second, although the Netherlands pulled off a solid comeback and were within two goals inside the last 10 minutes before Slovenia sealed the victory
  • 11 turnovers from the Netherlands in the first half enabled Slovenia to capitalise on counter attacks to take a commanding advantage
  • after the Netherlands took an early lead, 3:5, a 9:2 partial for Slovenia from the 10th to 20th minutes was key as the side grabbed a 12:7 advantage, prompting a timeout from the Netherlands, but the momentum was already firmly on Slovenia’s side
  • Slovenia goalkeeper Klemen Ferlin finished the first 30 minutes with seven saves and a total of 12, while the Netherlands’ Bart Ravensbergen did not have his strongest first half but was key in the second period, racking up eight saves
  • after Slovenia pulled away to 24:16, the Netherlands made the most of Ravensbergen’s saves and decreased the deficit, coming within three goals with 15 minutes to go, 25:22, then two at 28:26 in the 51st off a great fast break combination from Ravensbergen to Kaj Geenen

Versteijnen the revelation

The Netherlands had their breakthrough performance at a major championship in 2022, after debuting at the EHF EURO in 2020. Their top scorer at the 2022 edition was Kay Smits, who went on to win the EHF Champions League 2022/23 and is well-regarded as one of the finest right backs in the men’s game.

With Smits out due to a recently discovered heart condition, Niels Versteijnen had the task of stepping into his shoes.

Versteijnen was part of the side at the EHF EURO 2020 but did not play in 2022. He has more than delivered in his role and shown the Netherlands are in very safe hands on the right back, netting 15 against Slovenia and finishing this game as the overall second top scorer for the team, with 33 goals across their six matches at the EHF EURO 2024.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

It was very important to win. We talked in the locker-room before the game we needed to win and we went all or nothing. We had a good start to the tournament and here in the main round, we didn't have a good time. We did a great job against the Netherlands and earned a deserved win.
Kristjan Horzen
Line player, Slovenia
We made mistakes. I made five technical faults, easy fouls and even though I scored 15, I made mistakes that maybe caused our defeat. We came back after being behind and that is the strength of our team.
Niels Versteijnen
Right back, Netherlands
