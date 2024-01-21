Slovenia keep semi-final hopes alive
Slovenia kept their chance of reaching the final weekend at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 alive as they recorded their first win in the main round, 37:34 against the Netherlands, in the opening game for group II on Sunday in Hamburg. Slovenia led by eight goals as late as the 36th minute but had to fend off a strong comeback from the Dutch to collect the points.
It was very important to win. We talked in the locker-room before the game we needed to win and we went all or nothing. We had a good start to the tournament and here in the main round, we didn't have a good time. We did a great job against the Netherlands and earned a deserved win.
We made mistakes. I made five technical faults, easy fouls and even though I scored 15, I made mistakes that maybe caused our defeat. We came back after being behind and that is the strength of our team.