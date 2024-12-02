Slovenia’s young guns: Many talents, many helping hands

Slovenia’s young guns: Many talents, many helping hands

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
02 December 2024, 11:45

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games marked a historic milestone for Slovenian women’s handball – for the first time ever, they played under the five rings after beating Montenegro in the crucial qualifier. They only took one win, against South Korea, but the players will never forget this experience.

But the Olympic Games also marked a turning point for Slovenia: many top stars quit playing for the national team like star Ana Gros, Tamara Mavsar, Barbara Lazović, Alja Varagić and goalkeeper Amra Pandžić – who were all cornerstones of the team. Elisabeth Omoregie also announced that due to knee problems she would be stepping back for the time being, and Valentina Klemenčič is also currently missing.

And so Slovenia have arrived at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 with a team in full transition. The roster includes three 18-year-olds: Elena Erceg, who is part of the EHF ‘Respect your talent’ programme; Teja Pogorelc; and Lana Puncer. In total, nine players of their squad are 23 years or younger, and Slovenia are one of the younger squads at the final tournament with an average age of 23.7 years.

After losing the opener against Norway 26:33, Dragan Adžic’s team beat Slovakia with their biggest ever EHF EURO win, 37:24 – and now have the chance to proceed from group E to the main round in Vienna. A draw against co-hosts Austria would be enough to make it.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Norway Vs Slovenia KA100065 EM

“To reach the main round with this young team would be the same achievement as qualifying for the Olympic Games with the previous team,” says coach Adžic, who is absolutely happy with his youngsters: “They are doing really good, they fit well to the team already.”

“Against Austria, the goal is clear: we want to go to the main round. I think, we can do it. We have a good chance in my opinion, if we play like we usually can,” says right wing Erceg, one of eight players from domestic champions and former EHF Champions League winners RK Krim Ljubljana in the squad.

For Erceg, who still plays for the Slovenian junior team: “It is amazing and beautiful to play a tournament like this, playing against your idols like Henny Reistad or Katrine Lunde or with idols like in our team. This is a great experience, I really love it here.”

Erceg says the start in the women’s team was made easy by the teammates and the coach.

“The older players do everything for us to step into this team. And Dragan Adžic is really good in working with young players. He works really hard with us, he takes his time to concentrate on us – and it is really easy with him. He helps us to improve our individual skills and to integrate us into the team,” she says.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Norway Vs Slovenia ER10748 JE

Left back Ivona Barukcic, who also plays her first tournament with the women’s team at the age of 22, agrees with Erceg.

“The older players and the coach always help us, they are here for us to lift us up. And it doesn’t matter if any of us makes mistakes. In the youth and junior categories, it was more relaxed for us, because we were the main players in our teams. We are grateful to get some minutes of playing time now,” Barukcic says.

Of the first game against Norway, Barukcic adds: “I was really nervous, but being on the court, the nervousness was gone. It is really an excitement to play this tournament.”

Now the ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina player hopes to make it happen against Austria.

“We need to be focused from the first minute and to play with a good defence, as then we can score some easy goals and this would mean an easier way to achieve a victory,” she says.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Slovenia Vs Slovakia ER15212 JE

Among these youngsters, Tjaša Stanko is the new leader. The 27-year-old left back is the only player in the squad with more than 100 international matches; against Austria, she will wear the Slovenian jersey for the 117th time.

“The experienced players have to take more responsibilities, but we are aware of it. We are trying to create a good and relaxed atmosphere that they feel well and can step up,” Stanko reveals.

“It is important to have a good connection outside the court. We laugh, we joke – and this atmosphere also helps outside the court. Of course, we talk a lot about handball, give them many advices, how to react in certain situations. We want to help the young players, it is not that we need to. This is a natural path how it goes in national teams.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Slovenia Vs Slovakia KA100406 EM

Stanko says it is not only her teammates, but also their coach, who takes care of the young guns.

“Dragan is encouraging them a lot. The young players have nothing to lose. You need a fighting spirit, and those young players have it, they have a lot of energy. This is enough for now,” she says.

With 16 goals to her name, Stanko is currently Slovenia’s top scorer at the EHF EURO – and she hopes for more against Austria.

“We are expecting a hard match, as we know how it feels to play as the host in front of a full arena from two years ago. Austria are stepping up every year, they have a good team and use their rotation a lot, this means we have to take care of a lot of their players. This is much harder than focusing on just one. We count on our defence. I trust my team and I believe we can do it.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Norway Vs Slovenia ER11558 JE

Photos © EHF/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye C5 7705 JC
Previous Article What teams need to reach the EHF EURO 2024 main round
EURO24W Slovenia Vs Austria KA208872 EM
Next Article Live blog: Three key matches first up on Monday

Latest news

More News