“To reach the main round with this young team would be the same achievement as qualifying for the Olympic Games with the previous team,” says coach Adžic, who is absolutely happy with his youngsters: “They are doing really good, they fit well to the team already.”

“Against Austria, the goal is clear: we want to go to the main round. I think, we can do it. We have a good chance in my opinion, if we play like we usually can,” says right wing Erceg, one of eight players from domestic champions and former EHF Champions League winners RK Krim Ljubljana in the squad.

For Erceg, who still plays for the Slovenian junior team: “It is amazing and beautiful to play a tournament like this, playing against your idols like Henny Reistad or Katrine Lunde or with idols like in our team. This is a great experience, I really love it here.”

Erceg says the start in the women’s team was made easy by the teammates and the coach.

“The older players do everything for us to step into this team. And Dragan Adžic is really good in working with young players. He works really hard with us, he takes his time to concentrate on us – and it is really easy with him. He helps us to improve our individual skills and to integrate us into the team,” she says.