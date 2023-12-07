Smarason: “I knew that I could deliver fast”

His adaptation was made easy thanks to two other Icelandic players on Magdeburg’s squad – Ómar Ingi Magnússon and Gísli Thorgeir Kristjánsson – and the fact he previously in the Bundesliga for two seasons, with Frisch Auf Göppingen in 2020-22.
“I have known Ómar since I was a kid as we come from the same town in Iceland, and I have played with Gísli in the national team as well,” says Smarason, who doesn’t hide his excitement about playing in the EHF Champions League again after three years.
He had previously done so with Aalborg Håndbold, but had not played in Europe’s topflight again after 2020.
“I’m really happy to be back in the Champions League, but I don’t take it for granted. I know amazing players that have played it only twice in their career, so I’m really thankful at the moment,” Smarason says.
“It’s often a matter of being in the right place at the right time, and that is what is happening to me right now. The Champions League is where you want to be as a top-level player, as you compete with the best players in the best atmospheres and the best arenas in Europe.”
Smarason has scored 29 goals so far this EHF Champions League season, including seven in the 37:33 home win over FC Porto, who are opponents again in the Match of the Week on Thursday (live on EHFTV at 20:45 CET).
Sure, Smarason is a very talented player, but did he expect to be delivering so soon with his new club?
“I’m not that surprised about how fast I adapted in Magdeburg, as I knew that I could deliver. At the moment, we have a lot of injuries so it might explain why I play and score a little bit more,” Smarason says.
“I can honestly say that things between Magdeburg and me, I knew they were going to work out, but it happened maybe a little bit quicker than expected.”