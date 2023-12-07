Smarason: “I knew that I could deliver fast”

Magdeburg’s streak is just getting longer and longer… For their last 19 matches across three competitions (EHF Champions League, IHF Super Globe, Bundesliga), the German side have ended up on the right side of the final score.

“From the outside it looks fantastic. But on the inside, all players and staff know that the line is often very thin between losing and winning games,” Magdeburg centre back Janus Dadi Smarason says.

“We've had some very tough games lately and we managed to win them all. But we know it can go all wrong any time if we focus only 10 per cent less.”

Smarason is one of the new arrivals at Magdeburg this season. It did not take much time for the Icelander to get used to his new environment.

His move from Kolstad Handball was only made official in the middle of pre-season preparations in mid-July, a month after Magdeburg had lifted the trophy in Cologne, but Smarason was not bothered by the timing and has quickly settled in.

“Signing with Magdeburg in July was not the optimal timing, but things happened quite fast, and I did not have time to think about it too much. I had to get to work right away,” recalls Smarason, who turns 29 on New Year’s Day.

“Luckily, so far everything has been going so well. My teammates have been really helpful in getting me in the right rhythm. We have had so many games that I have not had time to think about things too much.”