GROUP A

OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 26:25 (15:12)

In a match of two outstanding goalkeepers – Roland Mikler (Szeged) saved 12 shots, Andreas Wolff (Kielce) 15 – the hosts took two crucial points for a spot in the play-offs. When Szeged went to the front (5:4) after 11 minutes, they did not give the lead from their hands, seemed to be on the winners’ ways, when leading 24:18 eight minutes before the end. But backed by a series of strikes by their unstoppable back court shooters Alex Dujshebajev and Haukar Thrastarson, who netted the last six goals for Kielce, the visitors were reducing the gap goal-by-goal. Just 34 seconds before the end, the score was only 26:25, but Kielce's comeback came too late and after a last time-out, Dujshebaev missed Kielce’s final chance for a draw with the final buzzer. Having 11 points on their account now, Szeged passed PSG and Kolstad in the table and are one point below Kielce. The Hungarian side won the direct encounter after the 27:27 in the reverse fixture, what can be crucial, if both teams finish on the same number of points.