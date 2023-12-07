Inclusive handball in the ‘HappyLeague’ in webinar spotlight

In a short time, the idea of the HappyLeague spread over the country. Today more than 1,500 players meet in more than 85 teams all over Denmark to play handball in an inclusive way, coached by more than 400 volunteer coaches.

Niels Nygaard, associate professor in applied sport & exercise psychology and for sports & social issues in the Department of Health, Science and Technology at the University of Aalborg, started a research project on Happy League, which aims to investigate what characterises this special handball community as it has grown so fast.

Based on the analysis of this community, the broader aim in the project is to inspire coaches and club leaders in handball for these kind of children as well as handball youth players in general, as we all can learn from their success and alternative approaches to sports participation.

On Tuesday 12 December, from 13:00-14:00 CET, Nygaard will present the result of his studies and the idea behind the project in the next edition of the EHF webinars. The presentation will reveal what actions the Happy League community does on and off court to attract and maintain participation among both players and coaches and foster a community of positive thinking and openness.

In some other countries, first in Scandinavia, now also in Germany and France for example, Happy League club teams have been founded – where every child is welcome to enjoy playing handball and being part of a team. By using the opportunity to spread the idea of the HappyLeague in the EHF webinar, HappyLeague hopes to activate more clubs all over Europe.

Participation in EHF webinars is free of charge, you just need to register here.