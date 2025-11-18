Solberg’s game: “I like more to just live in a situation and trust my guts”

“We are really depending on the back players and they need to do a good job before we are free also, so I think we can also thank them for every time we actually get free,” says Sanna Solberg-Isaksen on the role of the wing in positional play, where one needs to be ready to deliver on their shot from the most difficult angle in the game — and the chance to do that might come rarely, given the team will go for the available options in the middle of the court first.

“Sometimes you get this one shot and then of course you want to score, so then you really need to be prepared, but of course, that's not that easy every time — if you have been playing 55 minutes and then now it's your turn,” she says.

That is the job of the wing and is one reason Solberg is happy to have an important role in defence, where she often plays the number two rather than the standard one.

“It's really fun to be in defence because I know there's a lot more happening there in this play, because we sometimes don't have that many shots in attack. I guess that's why I also think it's really fun to be in as number two in defence because it's happening so much more and it's more physical. I like to take the high for the duel and I will try to show some attitude that no one is going to come through this space between me,” says Solberg, who developed as a defender in part due to one player she was playing alongside from a young age: Stine Oftedal Dahmke.