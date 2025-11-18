Solberg’s game: “I like more to just live in a situation and trust my guts”

“When I think back, I felt I was more in shape than I maybe was”
Just one day before speaking to eurohandball.com, Solberg announced her second pregnancy, after welcoming her first child in January 2023. Almost simultaneously, she extended her contract with Esbjerg for another two years after her due date, to June 2028 — so, she intends to return to action, and has experienced that return before.
“I was really motivated and when I'm motivated, I feel like you're kind of flowing a little bit better, so it was just really fun and good to know that you actually succeed in coming back when you had that as a goal,” she reflects on the previous experience, saying she naturally missed some physical fitness on her return.
“I was good training in the pregnancy, doing as much as I could to keep the shape up, but of course when you give birth, there's something happening, so it takes time to come back. And when I think back, I felt I was more in shape than I maybe was. After one year I could say, or my boyfriend said, ‘I think it took almost one year before you were really on top again.’
“It just takes some more time — you can play and you can be like on the top level, but you're not on your best maybe. I felt like the year before Olympics, maybe the half year before Olympics, that's when I really started to find my shape again.”