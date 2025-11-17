“This is a very nice conference that brings new bridges among scientists and coaches. It's not just bringing new bridges between science and practice — it's networking. This is the rare opportunity where cooperation and confrontation meet,” said Igor Gruic, associate professor at the University of Zagreb, Faculty of Kinesiology, on what drew him to the conference. Gruic presented on “The Relationship Between Maximum Ball Exit Speed and Shooting Accuracy and Expert Assessment of Basic Shot Technique in Handball.”

The conference began with the keynote presentations, the five of which were made on the first afternoon, after EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner and EHF Methods Commission Chairman Pedro Sequeira opened proceedings.

First up on the programme was Dr Jesper Bencke, head of the Human Movement Analysis Laboratory at Copenhagen University Hospital, who presented the newly published “EHF Injury Prevention Manual: From science to practice in handball.” Bencke will also be part of the programme at the upcoming EHF Grassroots Convention 2026, which will take place in conjunction with the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, specifically on 22 and 23 January in Malmö, Sweden.

“There are many benefits, I think,” said Bencke of the value of the Scientific Conference. “First of all, a lot of people gain new knowledge about different aspects of handball, and I think particularly, in this conference, it's very diverse — it's mental issues, it’s league handball, it’s children's handball and its physiology for performance for injury prevention, and so on.

“Handball, compared to football, it’s a smaller sport, so gathering here is most of the researchers doing research in handball and I think it's very, very good.

“When we meet here, it's also great for networking — that you have a possibility to know what people are doing around the world and also to talk and discuss and get inspired for new projects.”

The remaining keynote presentations were:

“Mental health matters: The foundation of effective coaching in sport” — Dr Renata Baric

“Rethinking excellence in sport through the lens of safeguarding” — Dr Zrinka Greblo-Jurakic

“Position-aware player evaluation in handball: a bio-inspired and explainable AI approach” — Dr Julio Alberto López Gómez

“Reimagining coach education and development: Case studies from across the world” — Dr Liam McCarthy

Following the opening presentations, the breakout sessions began, with participants having the choice between two different lectures at any given time. Topics covered included: