The 16 clubs that advanced from round 3, which was concluded over the weekend, learnt their faith for the next round, as the eight pairings were drawn that are going to decide the line-up for the quarter-finals.

In the Last 16, last season’s semi-finalists and 2023/24 runners-up MSK IUVENTA Michalovce meet ŽRK Split 2010 from Croatia, with the first leg taking place in Slovakia.

Also, two former titleholders from Spain take on opponents from Serbia and Poland, respectively: Costa del Sol Malaga, the 2021 champions, host ZORK Bor in the first leg, while 2024 winners ATTICGO Bm Elche start with an away match against KPR Gminy Kobierzyce.

First leg of Last 16 to be played on 17/18 January 2026

Prior to the draw, all participants had been seeded into two pots of eight teams each, before each team from pot 1 were drawn against an opponent from pot 2.

The country protection rule didn't apply, but the draw set up no national derby — what could have happened in Spain, which had participants in both pots. In total, 12 nations are still represented in the competition.

The Last 16 starts with the first leg on 17/18 January, followed by the return leg the week after on 24/25 January.

Draw for the EHF European Cup Women 2025/26 Last 16:

MSK IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK) vs ŽRK Split 2010 (CRO)

ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina (SLO) vs Cabooter Fortes Venlo (NED)

A.C. PAOK (GRE) vs Madeira Andebol SAD (POR)

Hazena Kynzvart (CZE) vs Jomi Salerno (ITA)

Replasa Beti-Onak (ESP) vs Bursa Büyüksehir BSK (TUR)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs ZORK Bor (SRB)

KPR Gminy Kobierzyce (POL) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP)

Club Balonmán Atlético Guardes (ESP) vs Handball Erice SSD ARL (ITA)

main image © kolektiff