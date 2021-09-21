Some big names put one foot in the door after leg 1

We moved onto the next phase of qualification in the Men's European League 2021/22 season. On Tuesday night we saw some of the bigger names put one foot forward in the battle for those illustrious group phase spots. But there is still a lot to fight for as we saw in our highlight match of the evening between Rhein-Neckar Löwen and SL Benfica: both sides left the court inseparable after 60 minutes, setting up a tasty return leg.



Read out bite-size review of each tie below and note that the return legs will take place on Tuesday the 28th of September.

MEN'S EUROPEAN LEAGUE QUALIFICATION ROUND 2 LEG 1

KS Azoty-Pulawy SA vs Füchse Berlin 24:32 (13:11)

After four minutes the Polish hosts were up thanks to Akimenko who topped off a 3:0 run.

KS Azoty-Pulawy SA stayed in control of the entire first half with Polish legend Michal Jurecki looked brightest and netted three.

The hosts held their own until the 40-minute mark when goals from Marsenic, Wiede, Vujovic closed the gap and pulled it level at 19:19.

This was the start of the German side turning the screw and with an improved defense they went on a hellish 10:0 run, steamrolling the hosts, taking it from 19:15 to 25:19 to the Foxes.

Lasse Andersson and Hans Lindberg shared the spoils of top scorer with seven goals each

ØIF Arendal vs PAUC Handball 27:27 (17:15)

ØIF Arendal took an early 2:0 thanks to a seven-meter conversion from 33-year-old Sondre Paulsen.

When Nicolas Claire scored for PAUC to pull them within one at 12:11, that was as close as the French side got in the first half with the host restoring a three-goal gap at the break.

Thierry Anti's changes at half-time did wonders as the visitors opened the first half well, going on a 5:2 run (20:19 to PAUC)

But the hosts regrouped and Paulsen was once again on hand to give them the lead at 23:23.

The teams remained deadlocked with Gjermundnes’ (top scorer with 7) goal giving us the final result of 27:27.

USAM Nimes Gard vs HC CSKA 36:29 (17:13)

When Fokin netted to make it 9:6 to CSKA, things were looking good for the speedy Russian visitors.

However, a 6:0 run for Nimes gave the hosts a massive boost with CSKA not scoring for the last eight minutes of the second half (17:13).

The second half started as the last finished with CKSA suffering from poor shooting and a two-minute suspension for Kiselev (21:14).

A red card (47’) to Ilchenko was a further blow for CSKA

Mohamed Sanad was the true star of the evening for Nimes netting an epic 14 goals (5 penalties).

The French side now take a huge seven-goal lead with them to Russia for the return.

GOG vs Mors-Thy Handbold 30:24 (16:12)

GOG opened the all-Danish duel scoring through a goal from Bergendahl and this it was quickly followed by reply from Lasse Pedersen making 1:1 after a minute.

Jerry Tollbring opened a three-goal gap at 6:3 and from here on out it was all GOG.

By the half-time mark the hosts opened up a 16:12 gap thanks to superstar Gidsel.

Both sides started the second half poorly with no goal until the 36-minute mark after many missed chances.

But the result never looked in doubt with Jerry Tollbring netting most for GOG with his 7 (from 11 shots) followed by Mathais Gidsel 6 (7 shots) and Swedish Oscar Bergendahl who had a perfect evening netting all five of his chances.

Kadetten Schaffhausen vs Fraikin BM. Granollers 36:33 (21:17)

EHF Champions League winner Joan Cañellas pulled it level at 3:3 for his new club Kadetten Schaffhausen against his old club Fraikin BM. Granollers.

The teams kept it close until Kadetten went on a 6:2 run late in the second half making it 19:15.

Early in the second half a six-goal gap had opened up thanks to a huge effort from the Swiss outfit, topped off with a goal by German Jones Schopper 26:20.

However, the hosts ran out of steam and found themselves only up by one when Joaquin Muñoz scored 27:26 (46’).

Joan Cañellas (top scorer of the evening with 10/14) finished the second half really strongly with four goals to help open up a four-goal gap.

It is all to play for the return leg in Spain with the three-goal cushion setting up a tasty return leg.

Orlen Wisla Plock vs HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta 25:14 (7:6)

After a bizarre opening 18 minutes, the score stood at a mere 2:2 after a flurry of missed chances, blocks, steals, and 2-minutes suspensions.

The poor shooting continued for both in a similar fashion with score reading 7:6 to the hosts at the half-time buzzer. Time to regroup.

Things improved greatly for Plock at the start of the second half with them racking up a 6:2 run (13:8)

And once the game settled the Polish hosts took the game by the scruff of the neck with Russian Sergei Kosorotov being hottest in front of goal netting 6 from 10 chances.

Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs SL Benfica 31:31 (15:16)

The highlight match of the day didn’t let us down with the two big names being inseparable after 60 minutes.

It was a tense opening couple of minutes and when Petar Djordjic netted, we were poised at 6:6.

From there it was the visitors who looked sharper with their new signing and EHF Champions League winner Rogerio Moraes netting to make it 11:8 to Benfica.

Two goals from legendary winger Uwe Gensheimer brought us level twice first to 14:14 then to 15:15 before trigger happy Djordjic netted his fifth giving Benfica a one-goal lead at the buzzer.

Ex-THW Kiel player Ole Rahmel topped off a bright start for Benfica to the second half (19:17) after 34 minutes.

And the side from Portugal remained in control until young Slovenian Kristjan Horzen netted to pull it level for the Lions 25:25.

A late red card for Alexis Borges Hernandez handed Uwe Gensheimer a seven-meter throw to tie the game heading into the return leg.





Bjerringbro-Silkeborg vs RK Nexe 33:27 (16:14)

A huge start from the visitors saw Nexe take a 6:3 after 10 minutes.

The hosts struck back with two goals from Tilsted and one from Horgen to pulled it level at 6:6. Nexe dug deep once again to open up another three-goal gap topped off by Mario Tomic (11:8 for Nexe).

When the young Swede Hällback sprung up to net two goals at the end of the first the tide was starting to turn (16:14).

The second half was in the host’s control; it reached a climax in the 45th minutes when Nielsen hit the net to open a six-goal gap.

A red card for Severec (Nexe) in the 56th minutes of the final blow, gifting the hosts a 3:1 run in the final minutes to close the tie.

The top scorers for Bjerringbro-Silkeborg were Nielsen, Lassen, Tilsted all with five goals. While Halil Jaganjac continues to make waves scoring 10 goals for Nexe.

Valur Iceland vs TBV Lemgo Lippe 26:27 (17:14)

An amazing start for the Icelandic side saw them go 12:7 up after 16 minutes.

Goalkeeper and big name Bjorgvin Pall Gustavsson was handed a red card after 23 minutes & Lemgo got their own red card via Jonathan Carlsbogard right before the buzzer, bringing the very physical first 30 minutes to a close.

Two missed chances by Olafsson and Stefansson gave Lemgo's Zerbe and Hutecek chances to pull it level finally in the 48th minute.

Full drama on display at the end with Valur's Valencia and Stefansson both picking up two-minutes suspensions, gifting fellow countryman Elisson of Lemgo two penalty shots and their first lead of the game (26:25, 55').

Top scorers for the night were Oli Magnus Magnusson with 7/9 for Valur Iceland & fellow Icelander Bjarki Mar Elisson with 9/10.

Fenix Toulouse Handball vs HK Malmö 30:24 (14:11)

After 13 minutes the sides were all level at 5:5 thanks to a goal from Malmö's Anton Blickhammar.

A 7:1 run then followed for the French side as they made good use of Ilic, Vieira and Azcue (12:6).

A flurry of missed shots from both sides coloured the end of the first half as we stumbled over the line after 30 minutes (14:11).

The opening section of the second half saw the hosts go almost 2:1 as the gap opened to 23:17 (42')

A 4:1 run right at the end topped off a solid outing for the hosts while Malmö will be kicking themselves for their poor shooting and lack of discipline.

Top scorers for the night were Nemanja Ilic with 8/9 for Toulouse and Hampus Jildenback with 7/9 for Malmö.

Sporting CP vs TTH Holstebro 31:25 (18:14)

It wasn't until around the 25-minute mark that we got a real taste of what this game had to offer, when Sporting opened up a 16:12 gap after some impressive defensive work from Sporting.

Sporting were on fire at the beginning of the second half opening up a 23:16 lead after a 4:1 despite picking up a 2-minutes suspension for Mota de Costa.

Hostebro will have a lot of homework to do for the return leg with their huge task of closing that six-goal gap on the very impressive Sporting side who were well set up for today's tie.

Top scorers: Carlos Ruesga 5/8 and Josep Ortiz 5/6 & Rasmus Kier with 5/6.

BM Logrono La Rioja vs Abanca Ademar Leon 34:30 (20:15)