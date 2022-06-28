Spain claim Airport Trophy with perfect record

Spain are the Airport Trophy 2022 winners after surviving a dramatic final day contest against France.

The decisive game between the neighbouring countries went right down to the wire. In a game where the two teams practically traded goals throughout the 60 minutes, a key save from Roberto Domenech Calatayud ensured Spain came away with a 27:26 victory and the title.

Prior to Sunday’s decider, Spain scored an entertaining 40:35 win over Germany and a hard-fought 32:28 win over the hosts Switzerland.

Germany snatched second place, despite being pushed all the way by Switzerland in the final match of the tournament, coming out on top 25:24.

This tournament was an important step for all four teams as they prepare for this summer’s European championships. The Men’s 20 EHF EURO (in Portugal on 7–17 July) is the destination for Spain, France and Germany, who are all considered major contenders for the title, while Switzerland target a run at the Men’s 20 EHF Championship title in Bulgaria.

Airport Trophy Results

Friday 24 June

Spain vs Germany 40:35

France vs Switzerland 35:29

Saturday, 25 June

Germany vs France 34:26

Switzerland vs Spain 28:32

Sunday 26 June

Spain vs France 29:28

Switzerland vs Germany 24:25

Photo: Bruno Dürmüller