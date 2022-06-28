Super summer of YAC events on the horizon

Ready for six weeks of younger age category handball? The summer months are jam-packed with the next generation of international stars being given their chance to shine.

10 different categories of European competition have been scheduled in July and August.

The European Open in Gothenburg and Beach Handball EURO in Prague offer the first taste of international competition for players at the under 16 level, while the headline events this summer are the Men’s 18 and 20 EHF EURO events in Podgorica and Gondomar.

And fans have the opportunity to watch each and every match of the men's 18 and 20 tournaments, live and on-demand with EHFTV. The matches of the beach handball tournament will be shown live on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.

YAC summer events 2022