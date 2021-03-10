Spain outclass EHF EURO hosts on home court

Slovakia’s search for a first competitive victory since 2018 continues after they suffered defeat in their opening EHF EURO Cup clash against Spain in Bratislava, one of the hosting venues for EHF EURO 2022.

EHF EURO CUP

Slovakia vs Spain 18:30 (8:16)

after two defeats against Hungary and Croatia in the EHF EURO Cup, World Championship bronze medallists Spain took their first victory in this competition

Spain had a flying start, pulling ahead from 3:2 to 8:3, and from that moment on, the Slovak resistance had already been broken

matchwinner for the Spaniards was goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales with 18 saves at an incredible 51 per cent

the 22:12 lead at the 40-minute mark was Spain’s first double-digit advantage

13 Spanish court players were on the scoreboard, led by Ferran Sole (9 goals) and Alex Dujshebaev (5).

Slovakia have a double-header of the EHF EURO 2022 hosts against Hungary to look forward to on Friday and Sunday.

Sole outscores the Slovaks in first half

What a night for Ferran Sole. The 2021 World Championship All-star right wing scored more goals than all Slovak players in the first half. PSG’s new arrival netted in all his nine goals before the break with the half-time score at 16:8.