Sparkling Brest hand PSG second loss in a row

PSG’s defence failed to stop the Belarusian attack, while Mikkel Hansen, Nikola Karabatic or Nedim Remili had a game to forget, as Meshkov enjoyed one of their finest ever wins in the EHF Champions League Men, 32:31.

GROUP A

HC Meshkov Brest (BLR) vs Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) 32:31 (19:14)

Meshkov jumped to a 19:14 lead at the break, on the back of a superb 76 per cent attacking efficiency

A 7:2 run to start the second half saw PSG tie the score, 21:21, but Brest did not yield to the French comeback

PSG went all-in in the dying minutes of the game, substituting goalkeeper Vincent Gerard with an outfield player and displaying an aggressive 5+1 defence, yet Brest stood firm

The French side has never started the European premium competition with two defeats in their first two games

With two wins from the first three games, Brest jumped to the second place in the standings

Panic – Vailupau partnership works right for Brest

They really worked wonders in the first two games and the right side for Brest was once again instrumental on Wednesday evening as Bosnian right back Marko Panic scored six times, while Belarusian right wing Mikita Vailupau put seven past PSG. The two players scored 47 per cent of their team's goals this season, combining for 38 goals from Brest's 81 in the first three games.