Spectators allowed at DELO EHF FINAL4 2021

The European Handball Federation together with its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, and the Hungarian Handball Federation as local organiser have confirmed on Monday that a limited number of spectators will be allowed at the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021.



The final weekend and climax of the DELO EHF Champions League is set to take place on 29 and 30 May in the Papp László Sportaréna in Budapest.



The decision follows recent developments in Hungary with the country’s government lifting the restrictions for sport events and allowing spectators under certain conditions.



EHF/M and the HHF have subsequently agreed to allow handball fans at the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 under the following circumstances:

spectator attendance is capped at 50% of the arena capacity;

wearing a mask is always mandatory;

food and beverages will be sold inside the arena, but must not be consumed in the stands;

attendance is only possible for people in possession of an immunity certificate issued by the Hungarian health authorities. This applies to all age groups;

fans from outside of Hungary can only attend if they are in possession of an immunity certificate issued by a country with which Hungary has a bilateral agreement for acceptance of such a certificate. As of 17 May 2021, these countries are Bahrain, Croatia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia.

The Hungarian Handball Federation will also reserve a dedicated ticket contingent for the fans of Vipers Kristiansand, CSKA and Brest Bretagne Handball. However, the possibility to make use of these contingents depends on the abovementioned requirements including the bilateral agreement for the acceptance of immunity certificates.



Tickets to go on sale



With these conditions in place, tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, 18 May. The prices for the five categories are as follows

1st category: 54.990 HUF (approx. 150 €)

2nd category: 39.990 HUF (approx. 110 €)

3rd category: 28.990 HUF (approx. 80 €)

4th category: 17.990 HUF (approx. 50 €)

5th category: 9.990 HUF (approx. 28 €)

The playing times have been set for 15:15 CEST and 18:00 CEST on both days.

Five-time champions Györi Audi ETO KC are set to open the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021, meeting Brest Bretagne Handball in the first semi-final on 29 May. Vipers Kristiansand are scheduled to take on CSKA in the second semi-final later that day.



The two winners will meet in the final on Sunday 30 May to find out who will lift the trophy at the showpiece event of women’s club handball, as the champions of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 season will be crowned.