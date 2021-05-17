Magnusson: “We need two perfect games”

Ómar Ingi Magnusson has heard the comparison many times, but never gets bored of it. To be compared to a handball legend does not sound too bad after all.

When SC Magdeburg won the EHF Champions League in 2002, one of their stars was Icelandic right back Ólafur Stefánsson, who went on to win three more Champions League trophies with Ciudad Real.

When Magnusson played in the Icelandic under-20 national team, Stefánsson was his coach.

And when Magnussen was 23, he arrived at Magdeburg – the former club of Stefánsson.

“No, I had not talked to Olafur about my upcoming transfer to Magdeburg,” said Magnussen, who plays right back, just like Stefánsson did. “But of course, I know what he did here and how his status is in Magdeburg.”