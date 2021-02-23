Sporting CP take a big step towards last 16

Sporting CP collected another win against Kristianstad in Group B. As achieved in Sweden, the “lions” won (27:26) and gives wings to the green and white dream in the EHF European League.

With a great mentality, the Portuguese team achieved the advantage in the marker (7:6) through Darko Djukic and never let it run away, confirming the fourth win in Group B.

GROUP B

Sporting CP (POR) vs IFK Kristianstad (SWE) 27:26 (16:12)

the Portuguese team has now four wins and three defeats in Group B

Manuel Gaspar collected ten saves during the game

Pedro Valdés scores six goals for Sporting CP, Frend-Ofors five for Kristianstad

IFK Kristianstad keeps third place in Group B

Valdés and Rocha, Cuban and Portuguese roots

With Portuguese handball around Alfredo Quintana, Sporting CP really wanted to dedicate this victory to him. And made it. Pedro Valdés and Tiago Rocha, with 11 goals combined, and the wall Manuel Gaspar (10 saves) were the basis of Sporting's fourth triumph in Group B.