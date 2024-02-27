Sporting, Nantes book first quarter-final tickets

GROUP II

RK Nexe (CRO) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) 34:27 (17:15)

Knowing defeat would mean their elimination, Velenje were fighting hard but failed in their task. Even though their only lead at the game was at 2:1, the Slovenian side was boosted by left back Enej Slatinek Jovicic and never let Nexe go in front by more than three goals. Things started to go awry for Velenje midway through the second half when Nexe's 6-0 defence forced them into mistakes and set the ground for Nexe's 28:23 lead. With all but assured victory in their hands, Nexe were calm until the end and with the final buzzer celebrated a seven-goal win, which sent them top of group II while remaining undefeated at home this season.