20240227

Sporting, Nantes book first quarter-final tickets

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
27 February 2024, 22:45

Sporting CP and HBC Nantes are the first two confirmed quarter-finalists after both teams locked up the top position in their respective group of the EHF European League Men main round on Tuesday. Sporting beat titleholders Füchse Berlin for the second straight week to win group IV, while Nantes had a straightforward victory at Górnik Zabrze to secure top spot in group I. Rhein-Neckar Löwen and RK Nexe also had important wins to wrap up round 3 action.

  • David Späth was key once again for Löwen, closing the day with an astonishing 23 saves at 49 per cent
  • Aymeric Minne took the spotlight in Poland as the centre back helped Nantes to win the match - an the group
  • experienced Nexe players Ivan Srsen and Manuel Štrlek scored 14 goals between them for an important win at home against Velenje
  • Sporting booked their direct quarter-final spot with yet another win over Füchse, helped by nine goals of Martim Costa
  • the win against Füchse was Sporting's 25th in the club's history in the EHF European League Men

GROUP I

TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) 24:32 (13:15)

The German derby went Löwen's way for the second time. For 20 minutes, Hannover had the lead and looked more organised on the court, but when David Späth, once again, locked his goal, the tide turned. His 15 saves at 53 per cent efficiency already at half-time were the fulcrum for Löwen's 15:13 lead. Renars Uscins' and Marius Steinhauser's teammates were trying their best to mount a comeback but Späth's wall was unbreakable. Tobias Reichmann's and Niclas Kirkeløkke's nine goals added to the convincing 32:24 win, which earns Löwen a play-off spot. They cannot overtake Nantes, as the French side lead by two points an have the better head-to-head comparison from their direct duels in the group matches.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

220240227 ELM Review 2 Quote Hannover
We got off to a good start. But after that, Löwen clearly showed us our limits. We have failed too often because of a strong David Späth, who played an outstanding game. Löwen then had the momentum on their side and played it to the end in a disciplined manner. Our attack was too predictable today.
Christian Prokopp
Head coach, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf
220240227 ELM Review 2 Quote Löwen
Unfortunately we had a very nervous start. But my team improved in attack and also did what we had planned in defence. David (Späth) was a very important stabiliser today and kept us in the game with his saves, especially in the first half. This meant we were able to extend our lead later and leave the court as the deserved winners.
Sebastian Hinze
Head coach, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

Górnik Zabrze (POL) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 22:31 (12:16)

Górnik Zabrze were determined to show what they are made of. After beating Löwen, they made Nantes sweat in the first half but did not have enough strength for 60 minutes. They started well with a good performance of Kacper Ligarzewski between the posts and in three minutes they made a four-goal lead. Nantes needed some time to wake up and fuelled by Viktor Hallgrímsson's saves and Aymeric Minne's strong shots, they soon made two 5:0 goal runs. Zabrze could not recover as their attack slowly faltered. Almost the exact win as a week earlier (31:23) meant Nantes secured a quarter-final spot as the group I winners.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Tomasz Strzabala
Nantes played in a very good way. However, I cannot be satisfied with our play, because again we did not take advantage of one-on-one opportunities. Without these goals, it is difficult to fight against a rival like HBC Nantes.
Tomasz Strzabala
Head coach, Górnik Zabrze
220240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 21
We finished at the first place in the group, so we are very happy. Maybe the result suggests that we won easily, but it was a hard game and we need to fight for every goal.
Grégory Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes

GROUP II

RK Nexe (CRO) vs RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) 34:27 (17:15)

Knowing defeat would mean their elimination, Velenje were fighting hard but failed in their task. Even though their only lead at the game was at 2:1, the Slovenian side was boosted by left back Enej Slatinek Jovicic and never let Nexe go in front by more than three goals. Things started to go awry for Velenje midway through the second half when Nexe's 6-0 defence forced them into mistakes and set the ground for Nexe's 28:23 lead. With all but assured victory in their hands, Nexe were calm until the end and with the final buzzer celebrated a seven-goal win, which sent them top of group II while remaining undefeated at home this season.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

220240227 ELM Review 2 Quote Nexe
We were aware that we played the match in Velenje badly, we were in a certain psychological block, and we needed this victory to get back into a positive rhythm and to show character.
Ivan Sršen
Right back, RK Nexe
220240227 ELM Review 2 Quote Velenje
At the beginning, it was already clear that it would be an interesting match. We played well in the first half, while in the second half we lost the rhythm of the game. RK Nexe have a wider bench as well as more experience, and that was the deciding factor in the end.
Enej Slatinek Jovičić
Left back, RK Gorenje Velenje

GROUP IV

Sporting CP (POR) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 32:28 (17:17)

Sporting confirmed their win over Füchse last week was no fluke. Judging by the start of the game, it looked like Sporting had found the right recipe again and they proved their force in the closing minutes once more. Leading 9:4 after spurring a 5-1 run, Berlin kept punching and finally found a solution for Sporting's defence, preventing the opponent from leading at half-time. Berlin powered ahead at the start of the second half and opened a two-goal lead (19:17). In a high-pressure finish, Sporting took the best from the fans' support. Goalkeeper Leonel Maciel saved a couple of important shots and helped Martim Costa to count to nine while sealing the deal for the quarter-finals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

220240227 ELM Review 2 Quote Sporting
We knew we had to be even better than we were in Berlin and I think we did that. Leo Maciel was crucial. We were also better in the last minutes. We want to be in the EHF Finals. The atmosphere was the best I've experienced in Pavilhão João Rocha.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting CP
220240227 ELM Review 2 Quote Füchse
In the first half we didn't start well, but took the draw and were back in the game. In the start of the second half, we were good, but Sporting CP took the lead really fast. We knew what they wanted to do, but we didn't have the ability to do that. The goalkeeper [Leo Maciel] was also very good today and we missed some chances. Big respect to Sporting CP, they deserved it."
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin
20240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 1
Jan Guenther
220240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 2
Krzysztof Kuroń
20240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 3
Ivan Ćosić
20240227 ELM Review 2 Main
Sporting CP
20240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 10
Jan Guenther
20240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 11
Jan Guenther
20240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 12
Jan Guenther
220240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 20
Krzysztof Kuroń
220240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 21
Krzysztof Kuroń
220240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 22
Krzysztof Kuroń
20240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 32
Ivan Ćosić
20240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 30
Ivan Ćosić
20240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 31
Ivan Ćosić
220240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 40
Sporting CP
220240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 41
Sporting CP
220240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 42
Sporting CP

main image © 2024 Sporting CP

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240227 ELM Review 1 Main
Previous Article Close away wins for Sävehof, BSV open round 3

Latest news

More News