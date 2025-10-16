Sporting went back to winning ways after their defeats against Aalborg Håndbold and HBC Nantes with an impressive performance against Veszprém in a spectacular MOTW

two players ended on a double-digit figure in the MOTW, as Orri Þorkelsson scored 10 for Sporting, and Ahmed Hesham 12 for Veszpém

Francisco 'Kiko' Costa was named Player of the Match after the MOTW, after scoring nine times

with strong performances from Tobias Grøndahl and Mathias Gidsel, scoring nine and eight times, respectively, Füchse dominated against Kolstad

the German side is one of the two teams in the competition with the maximum of 10 points after five rounds — alongside defending champions SC Magdeburg in group B

on the back of an impressive first half, which saw them lead by eight, GOG took the two points in Zagreb

GROUP A

H2H: 2-0-3

Top scorers: Orri Þorkelsson 10/13 (Sporting Clube de Portugal); Ahmed Hesham 12/13 (One Veszprém HC)

The first half was a game of catch and chase between the two sides. While the hosts took the best start and an early five-goal lead, their opponents were quick to react. With Nédim Rémili at the wheel, Veszprém came back within one, before letting Sporting go again. The real game-changer for the Hungarian side was the arrival of Mikael Appelgren between the posts. The Swedish goalkeeper made some crucial saves and allowed his team to take the lead for the first time at the 19th minute. From then on, no team really took the upper hand and at the break, the score was perfectly even at 18:18.

Ahmed Hesham took things into his head in the second half, scoring four within 13 minutes to put Veszprém up by three halfway through. While Sporting were struggling to score, the Hungarian side were playing quickly to outrun their opponents. But their tactics did not last long enough to lead them to the victory. The arrival of Mohamed Aly between Sporting’s posts made the momentum change side again, and 10 minutes before the end of the game, everything still had to be decided. In the last minute, after Ahmed Hesham had levelled the score once again, Martim Costa scored the game winner for Sporting in the closing seconds, taking off his shirt in celebration and offering his team a hard-fought victory in front of their fans after the club's two defeats in the last two rounds.