Sporting take last-gasp MOTW victory; Füchse, GOG also win
Round 5 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 ended Thursday with a thrilling Match of the Week in Lisbon, where Sporting Clube de Portugal edged out One Veszprèm HC 33:32 in a heated duel thanks to a last-second goal from Martim Costa. Also in group A, Füchse Berlin stayed flawless following their fifth win of the season — 37:28 against Kolstad Håndball — while GOG earned their first away points in group B, winning 36:31 at HC Zagreb.
It was a tough match between two strong teams, after a difficult week with the match against Nantes and some doubts in our minds. We gave everything, we also had a little luck, because Veszprém could also have won this match.
We would also deserve to win — I am very proud of my players, we fought since the beginning and I can not point out anything bad from my players. It was a very intense match, aggressive, what we look for in the competition.
It was a really good match from us, but we had bad periods. I think the flow was there, in offence but also in defence. We had some special moments that we had to solve better. All in all, I am really happy — and I am always happy to beat Kolstad.
It was though. We were following them for 45 minutes with four or five goals. We needed a little bit more of a momentum to get really close. Füchse are just like a machine, really stable the whole match; we have a little more ups and downs.
Very bad performance from our side. It's hard to say why, but it is obvious we did not look good at all. Every time we have this burden on our shoulders, when we feel like it's time for the first points, we underperform, and that's something we will have to think about, talk about, and work on. A disappointing loss, really.
In the first 10 minutes we decided the game. We expected it to be much closer, but our goalkeeper was great today, and we were patient in the attack, waiting for the right scoring opportunity. A very good game, and now we are moving on.