In group A, the focus is on the places from three to five, with Industria Kielce, HBC Nantes and One Veszprém HC all separated by only one point at the moment. The Match of the Week travels to Veszprém, where the Hungarian side prepares to host Aalborg Håndbold on Thursday.

Over in group B, Barça only need one point to secure the top spot, with their direct progression to the quarter-finals already secured — alongside SC Magdeburg. Paris Saint-Germain, GOG and OTP Bank - PICK Szeged each continue the hunt for points in order to settle the middle-group rankings, from fourth to sixth place. GOG host HC Zagreb, who are already eliminated from the knockout stage, Szeged play away at Orlen Wisla Plock, while Paris host SC Magdeburg.

GROUP A

Thursday 12 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-5

Last match: Industria Kielce vs Kolstad Håndball, 11 September 2025 (38:27 (16:12))