Big clashes ahead in last round of the group phase
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 reaches round 14 this week, as teams in both groups look forward to the final battles for play-off positions.
We are Dinamo and our mentality is to approach every game with the ambition to win, and this one will be no exception. Even though we know that qualifying for the next stage is no longer possible for us, we will go into the match with the clear objective of winning and continuing to consolidate our way of playing as a team.
We would like to finish the group stage on a positive note, because our last three matches did not go the way we wanted. We will be playing away at the home of a very in-form Orlen Wisla Plock, and our Polish opponent has already secured third place in the group. We, on the other hand, would like to move up in the standings.
We played a strong match in Zagreb last time. We know they bring a lot of physicality, and as always we need to make the game about our speed. We come into the match with confidence after taking points in our recent Champions League games, and we want to give our loyal home crowd a win.
For us, it's still about winning. No matter what Barça does, we want to do our job and keep playing our game. That's incredibly difficult against a team like PSG, especially in their own arena, but that doesn't change our goals.
Every player is honored to play against Barça, it's the dream of every boy who starts playing handball. Additional motivation is not needed. We work every day to improve. The last two matches in the Champions League have brought many good things. The team is growing, we are working well and there is nothing to fear.