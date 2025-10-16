Netherlands and Serbia hit 40-goal mark; Spain end round with commanding win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
16 October 2025, 22:50

After Faroe Islands won away in Iceland on the opening day of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, the home sides did not drop a single point on Thursday, as round 1 ended with six exciting matches.

  • nine goals from Kelly Vollebregt lifted the Netherlands to a 23-goal victory, the biggest goal difference on Thursday
  • Swiss goalkeepers Lea Schüpbach and Claire Hartz combined for 15 saves, helping their team beat Bosnia Herzegovina in group 2
  • similar to Switzerland, Germany also won by 16 goals, defeating North Macedonia with strong performances on both ends of the court
  • alongside the Netherlands, Serbia were the other team to hit the 40-goal mark on Thursday, beating Lithuania 42:33, as Katarina Krpez-Slezák netted 11 times
  • in Tomas Axner's 100th match at the helm of Sweden, the Scandinavians defeated Ukraine by eight goals
  • Spain secured a 20-goal win over Greece in the last game of the round, the second-biggest gap of the day

GROUP 2

Switzerland vs Bosnia Herzegovina 35:19 (19:11)

The Swiss side, who hope to book a ticket to their third straight EHF EURO tournament, claimed two points in their opening qualification match in emphatic style, beating Bosnia Herzegovina by 16 goals. The home side took early control of the game, opening up a 7:1 lead 12 minutes into the first half, as Daphné Gautschi scored three goals during this time. Switzerland extended their lead by eight goals at half-time, and they did not slow down afterwards, constantly punishing the Bosnians for their mistakes. Gautschi and Era Baumann ended the game with seven strikes each, while Tabea Schmid converted all her eight attempts into goals — overall, this trio combined for 22 out of 35 Swiss goals.

20251016 SUI Bihsecondhalf (7)
It wasn't easy for our team to find their level against an unknown opponent at the beginning. Over time, we were able to adjust better to our opponents, and I'm happy about our victory!
Knut Ove Joa
Head coach, Switzerland
20251016 SUI Bihfirsthalf (3)
The Swiss team has developed strongly in recent years. Against such a strong, well-coordinated team, there was nothing more we could do today. That's why we're not too disappointed.
Desire Kolasinac
Centre back, Bosnia Herzegovina

Netherlands vs Italy 42:19 (22:9)

The Netherlands showed no mercy in their opening match of the qualification round, beating Italy by 23 goals. The home team started to demonstrate their firepower from the start, opening up an impressive 10:3 lead just 10 minutes into the match. Italy found no remedy against the fast Dutch wings, as Kelly Vollebregt scored nine goals, Bo van Wetering netted eight and Angela Malestein had a tally of six. The Netherlands enjoyed a 13-goal advantage already at half-time, and they went on to score from all angles in the second half, as 13 Dutch players netted at least once throughout this game.

20251016 NED ITA Signell
For this game we planned to focus on our own qualities. We performed and played at our own level. I think it’s nice to play this type of game in your country, where it can be a little more relaxed.
Henrik Signell
Head coach, Netherlands
20251016 NED ITA Coach
This match was a great opportunity for us to grow. It’s good to play against a country that plays at the top level. It’s a great way to compare us to such a team. We have a young team, from 18 to 24, and we try to grow little by little and match by match.
Alfredo Rodriguez Alvarez
Head coach, Italy
GROUP 3

HIGHLIGHT MATCH: Germany vs North Macedonia 34:18 (14:8)

North Macedonia's Emilijana Rizoska opened the score in this game, converting a seven-metre shot, but Germany responded with a 5:0 run, powered by goals from Alina Grijseels and saves by Katharina Filter. The hosts were leading 7:2 after 15 minutes, but their Balkan rivals tried to mount a comeback, cutting the gap to 9:7. However, further Filters's saves — she boasted a 46 per cent efficiency after 30 minutes — helped Germany get back on track, so the home side enjoyed a six-goal lead at the break. In the second half, they became more efficient in attack and clinched a commanding win, with 11 of their players on the scoresheet.

 

20251016 Handball Women Ger Vs Mkd 1413
It was not an easy match, as North Macedonia challenged us for a long time. In the beginning we were not at our high, missing too many chances, but in the second half we really improved, scored many easy goals and took a clear win. We simply continued the way we wanted to play, we did not get under stress, but simply played our game.
Katharina Filter
Goalkeeper, Germany
20251016 Handball Women Ger Vs Mkd 1245
We played quite well for 40 minutes, but then you saw, we are a young team, younger and a more inexperienced than Germany. For a long time, we really showed what we are able to do, but then they had more power. Now we hope to make it better against a strong team from Slovenia.
Iva Mladenovska
Right back, North Macedonia
20251016 Handball Women Ger Vs Mkd 1874
GROUP 5

Serbia vs Lithuania 42:33 (24:17)

An 84 per cent shot efficiency helped Serbia open their account in group 5, and Katarina Krpez-Slezák had a special impact, converting all her 11 attempts in this encounter. The 37-year-old right wing was particularly impressive in the first half, scoring eight goals. Lithuania's Aušra Arciševskaja opened the score, but it was her team's only lead throughout the match. While the rivals were level at 8:8 in the 13th minute, the home team pulled away following a 4:0 run, and they never looked back. In the second half, Serbia's lead reached 10 goals a few times, and Lithuania could cut the gap only slightly in the end.  

Sweden vs Ukraine 33:25 (16:11)

Also in group 5, Sweden took a commanding win, albeit by a slightly smaller margin than Serbia. The four opening minutes of the match were goalless, before Ukraine's Liubov Rosokha found the net, and the rivals were tied at 6:6 midway through the first half before the Scandinavians used a 4:0 run to pull away. As Johanna Bundsen boasted a 41 per cent saving rate in the opening half, Sweden were comfortably leading by five goals at the break. However, the Ukrainians opened the second half with a 6:2 surge, reducing the gap to 18:17. But Sweden weathered the storm, and a 7:0 run between minutes 47 and 53 helped them create a 30:21 advantage, sealing the deal.

SWE Roberts
It was good for us to get the win, but we can expect more from ourselves. At the same time, Ukraine had a good performance and they were really aggressive in defence, which blocked us a bit. But we managed to win and that was the most important thing today.
Jamina Roberts
Left back, Sweden
251016 SWE UKR Andriichuk
It was so amazing to come to Sweden, we have been so welcome here. We heard that we would have a lot of supporters in the arena, but it was really special to see 150 Ukrainians living in Alingsas cheering for us. We really felt the support and how they cheered for us and we are so grateful for that. It was a tough game, as we are a young team, but we played with a big heart and fought for every ball.
Iuliia Andriichuk
Left back, Ukraine
GROUP 6

Spain vs Greece 35:15 (15:6)

The home side were dominant from the first minute until the last, which was reflected in their 20-goal advantage at the buzzer. The hosts conceded just 15 goals, which is the smallest number among all the teams that played on Thursday, and a good defence combined with some saves from Nicole Wiggins and Lucia Prades paved the way to a commanding win. The Greeks, who have never qualified for the EHF EURO, struggled in attack, scoring just six goals before half-time, and they could not really improve after the restart, so the outcome was clear long before the final whistle. Carmen Arroyo Pimienta was the top scorer of the hosts with five strikes, and all but one Spanish outfield player contributed to the 35 goals netted against Greece.

20251016 ESP GRE 74ESP PRADES 1
Well, I think the team has done a really good job throughout the week. We’ve been working very hard, giving our all in everything that’s been asked of us, and I think that really showed on the court. We fought for every ball, and that allowed us to build a lead. It was such an exciting game, especially playing so close to home — we were all so motivated and happy.
Lucía Prades
Goalkeeper, Spain
20251016 ESP GRE 1GRE KEPESIDOU M 1 (1)
We tried our best. It was not our day, but we will focus and we will keep our minds focused on the next game against Austria at home. We will try to put our minds together and show a much, much better performance on Sunday.
Despoina Fragkou
Right back, Greece
