GROUP 6

The home side were dominant from the first minute until the last, which was reflected in their 20-goal advantage at the buzzer. The hosts conceded just 15 goals, which is the smallest number among all the teams that played on Thursday, and a good defence combined with some saves from Nicole Wiggins and Lucia Prades paved the way to a commanding win. The Greeks, who have never qualified for the EHF EURO, struggled in attack, scoring just six goals before half-time, and they could not really improve after the restart, so the outcome was clear long before the final whistle. Carmen Arroyo Pimienta was the top scorer of the hosts with five strikes, and all but one Spanish outfield player contributed to the 35 goals netted against Greece.