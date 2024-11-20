Stanko: “This EHF EURO marks a completely new cycle for us"

EHF / Danijela Vekić
20 November 2024, 11:00

Slovenia are preparing for their ninth appearance at the Women's EHF EURO, following their performance in 2022 when, as co-hosts, they achieved their best finish ever by placing eighth. Now, Slovenia arrive at the EHF EURO 2024 with a rejuvenated squad, following the retirements of key players.

Tjaša Stanko, now one of the team's most experienced, is taking over the role of leader. At only 27 years old, she is preparing for what is already her fifth EHF EURO. Since her first appearance in 2016, she has witnessed the Slovenia team go through different phases, and the left back is eager to see what this new team can achieve.

"I was at the European Championship for the first time in 2016 and I am looking forward to another one. It will be a different experience than before because we have a younger team now, but as always, it is nice to play at such a big championship against great teams,” says Stanko.

Reflecting on their recent campaigns, Stanko remembered what a special feeling it was to be playing at home in Celje and Ljubljana, when Slovenia were one of the co-hosts of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 alongside North Macedonia and Montenegro. Even though they might have expected more than eight place, the achievement unlocked new opportunities.

"When you are playing at home, you have a great atmosphere in the stands. You want to showcase your best play and give fans something to be happy about. We wanted more, but in the end, the eighth place earned us the best placement ever and Olympic Games qualification, and subsequently, the Olympic tournament. So when you look back at it, we can be satisfied,” says Stanko.

On their Olympic debut in Paris 2024, Slovenia finished bottom of their group and took 11th place, but just being part of the Olympic Games marked a historic achievement for the team.

However, it also marked the end of an era — Barbara Lazovic decided to end her professional career, while Ana Gros, Tamara Mavsar, Alja Varagic and goalkeeper Amra Pandžic retired from the national team. Combining those retirements with the absence of Elizabeth Omoregie, Valentina Klemencic and Nina Spreitzer for this upcoming EURO, challenging times lie ahead of the team. And Stanko has a new personal challenge as well, having taken on a new role — team captain.

"We reached, let's say, a generation's peak by playing at the Olympics. We have been preparing for this for years and I am truly happy and proud that we ended one chapter with the Olympics, regardless of the result. It was our first-ever Olympics and sometimes we didn't even believe we would make it,” says Stanko, who plays her club handball at home with EHF Champions League Women side Krim Mercator.

"With this European Championship, we are starting a completely new cycle, with new players — mostly younger ones without significant experience playing in Europe or European competitions.”

With new leadership responsibilities on her shoulders, Stanko has embraced her role as team captain, which she inherited from Gros. Stanko is dedicated to continuing the work and guiding and inspiring her teammates.

"It is a great honour for me to be my country's team captain, but it is also a responsibility. I have been here for 10 years now, and I believe I have learned a lot, both as a player and as a person. I know some young girls will need help, just as I did when I first came to the national team. So, I strive to do as much for them as I can — to help them feel better and to give their best at any given moment. We will work together to be better tomorrow. It is our duty,” says Stanko.

Looking back on her decade-long career with the national team, Stanko has witnessed the impact of having experienced players by her side firsthand. Their departures have left a void, but Stanko is confident in the emerging talent within the team.

"This is the first time we have had a situation like this since I first came to the national team. Most of the players that have been here for more than a decade, players that had or have significant roles in their clubs, are not here. It is a hard situation for us and the coach [Dragan Adžic], as we don't have many players to choose from in Slovenia or a strong national competition. Still, I think we have players who can prove themselves on the big scene,” says Stanko.

Slovenia will start their Women's EHF EURO 2024 journey in Innsbruck, where they are pitted against Norway, Austria and Slovakia in group E. Opening the competition against powerhouse Norway, the reigning European and Olympic champions, will be a tough test. Slovenia will seek their chances to progress to the main round against Austria and Slovakia

"Right at the start of the competition, we are facing big Norway, as we like to call it. I think they are one of the best countries in handball. Maybe it is not the best for us to open against them, but it is what it is.

"Slovakia and Austria will be tough games for us, but I think we have a good chance to win those matches. We will prepare for them and try to secure a placement in the main round. Both of those teams are doing a great job. They are getting better each year, especially Austria, who demonstrated that already at last year's World Championship. Nevertheless, I hope we will travel to Vienna,” adds Stanko.

While Vienna and the main round are the first goals for Slovenia, for Stanko, this EHF EURO is also about setting a cornerstone for the future.

"I would really like for our team to gain some experience and for us to build on that since this is the team we can count on for years to come. Therefore, I would just like for us to enjoy ourselves and to create synergy within the team. We will need a lot of patience and hard work to slowly build this new team,” concludes Stanko.

Photos: kolektiff images

