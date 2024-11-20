Stanko: “This EHF EURO marks a completely new cycle for us"

Looking back on her decade-long career with the national team, Stanko has witnessed the impact of having experienced players by her side firsthand. Their departures have left a void, but Stanko is confident in the emerging talent within the team.

"This is the first time we have had a situation like this since I first came to the national team. Most of the players that have been here for more than a decade, players that had or have significant roles in their clubs, are not here. It is a hard situation for us and the coach [Dragan Adžic], as we don't have many players to choose from in Slovenia or a strong national competition. Still, I think we have players who can prove themselves on the big scene,” says Stanko.

Slovenia will start their Women's EHF EURO 2024 journey in Innsbruck, where they are pitted against Norway, Austria and Slovakia in group E. Opening the competition against powerhouse Norway, the reigning European and Olympic champions, will be a tough test. Slovenia will seek their chances to progress to the main round against Austria and Slovakia

"Right at the start of the competition, we are facing big Norway, as we like to call it. I think they are one of the best countries in handball. Maybe it is not the best for us to open against them, but it is what it is.

"Slovakia and Austria will be tough games for us, but I think we have a good chance to win those matches. We will prepare for them and try to secure a placement in the main round. Both of those teams are doing a great job. They are getting better each year, especially Austria, who demonstrated that already at last year's World Championship. Nevertheless, I hope we will travel to Vienna,” adds Stanko.

While Vienna and the main round are the first goals for Slovenia, for Stanko, this EHF EURO is also about setting a cornerstone for the future.

"I would really like for our team to gain some experience and for us to build on that since this is the team we can count on for years to come. Therefore, I would just like for us to enjoy ourselves and to create synergy within the team. We will need a lot of patience and hard work to slowly build this new team,” concludes Stanko.