All 16 main round spots confirmed
After Ystad and Gummersbach had clinched their main round berth earlier in the Round 5 schedule, nine more teams followed in the remaining 10 matches: Kriens-Luzern, Montpellier, Granollers, Benfica, Limoges, Irun, Porto, Tatabanya and Toulouse. This means all 16 spots are confirmed before the final group matches round next Tuesday. Montpellier, Benfica, Kiel, Melsungen and Flensburg each took their fifth wins in the same number of matches.
We are going our way together as a team, step by step. With the win against Ademar Leon, we have rewarded ourselves for group matches that have been so good so far with our fourth win - congratulations to the team. We can be proud.
It's incredible. We won our first five games. Now we're qualified. What the players did was incredible. They're above tactics and everything. We played a great game, we got a big lead, and then we weren't so good in the final part of the game, but it's incredible to beat a team like Kadetten the way we did, and I'm really pleased.
I am very happy with the result. Porto has a strong team and performed courageously. Above all, I'm pleased that we're going into the main round with four points.
We knew what we were going against, the first half was brilliant but the result at halftime was not fair. This was something that may never be repeated ever again, playing against THW Kiel is something to tell about your family, a forever memory.