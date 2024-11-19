All 16 main round spots confirmed

FROM THE TOP 5 MATCHES

GROUP A:

Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs. HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) 30:31 (14:13)

A draw would have been enough for Kriens-Luzern to book the main round ticket, while Leon only would have remained in the race for the next stage, if they won. In the end, the Swiss side followed GOG to the main round. The first half was fully equal, the biggest gap was two goals, even pulling ahead to 16:13 right after the break did not make Leon control the match. Ironically enough, a red card against Luzern’s youngster Valentin Wolfisberg in minute 42 was the turning point of the match: The Swiss side turned a 18:20 deficit into a 22:21 advance – and from that moment it was in a true flow. Backed by the saves of French goalkeeper Kevin Bonnefoi, the visitors extended the gap to 27:23 with seven minutes left – but still nothing was decided. Finally, Milos Orbovic (top scorer with eight strikes) netted the last three goals for the visitors, who secured the win at 31:29 only 35 seconds before the end.