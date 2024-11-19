All 16 main round spots confirmed

19 November 2024, 23:00

After Ystad and Gummersbach had clinched their main round berth earlier in the Round 5 schedule, nine more teams followed in the remaining 10 matches: Kriens-Luzern, Montpellier, Granollers, Benfica, Limoges, Irun, Porto, Tatabanya and Toulouse. This means all 16 spots are confirmed before the final group matches round next Tuesday. Montpellier, Benfica, Kiel, Melsungen and Flensburg each took their fifth wins in the same number of matches.

FROM THE TOP 5 MATCHES

GROUP A:
Abanca Ademar Leon (ESP) vs. HC Kriens-Luzern (SUI) 30:31 (14:13)

A draw would have been enough for Kriens-Luzern to book the main round ticket, while Leon only would have remained in the race for the next stage, if they won. In the end, the Swiss side followed GOG to the main round. The first half was fully equal, the biggest gap was two goals, even pulling ahead to 16:13 right after the break did not make Leon control the match. Ironically enough, a red card against Luzern’s youngster Valentin Wolfisberg in minute 42 was the turning point of the match: The Swiss side turned a 18:20 deficit into a 22:21 advance – and from that moment it was in a true flow. Backed by the saves of French goalkeeper Kevin Bonnefoi, the visitors extended the gap to 27:23 with seven minutes left – but still nothing was decided. Finally, Milos Orbovic (top scorer with eight strikes) netted the last three goals for the visitors, who secured the win at 31:29 only 35 seconds before the end.

We are going our way together as a team, step by step. With the win against Ademar Leon, we have rewarded ourselves for group matches that have been so good so far with our fourth win - congratulations to the team. We can be proud.
Zeljko Musa
Head coach, HC Kriens-Luzern

GROUP C
Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) vs. Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 39:32 (20:14)

Winning the fifth group match in style, Benfica finally qualified for the main round, while the international journey of Kadetten Schaffhausen came to an early end. As Limoges had beaten Prešov before, the Swiss champions cannot pass the second ranked French side anymore after losing the direct encounter against them on aggregate. Benfica, 2022 European League winners, were ahead from the start until the end, pulling decisively ahead with a 7:3 run until the break, followed by three more goals right at the start of the second half. Latest then, at 23:14, Kadetten’s resistance was more or less broken – though the visitors reduced the gap intermediately from 20:30 to 25:35. Four Benfica players scored five goals or more, while Luka Maros was overall top scorer with nine strikes for Kadetten.

It's incredible. We won our first five games. Now we're qualified. What the players did was incredible. They're above tactics and everything. We played a great game, we got a big lead, and then we weren't so good in the final part of the game, but it's incredible to beat a team like Kadetten the way we did, and I'm really pleased.
Jota Gonzalez
Head coach, Benfica

GROUP F:
MT Melsungen (GER) vs. FC Porto (POR) 32:27 (15:13)

Both the winners and the losers had reason to celebrate. Despite their defeat, Porto secured a spot in the main round, thanks to the draw between Valur and Vardar in the parallel match. Melsungen, brimming with confidence from their strong performances in the German league, their early qualification for the main round of the European League, and a streak of nine consecutive wins across all competitions, dominated the match. They trailed only once in the entire 60 minutes, briefly at 8:9. Following a decisive 5:1 run, the German side took control, building their lead to five goals for the first time in the 42nd minute (22:17) and extending it comfortably to 24:18. A standout performance by Montenegrin goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic, who recorded 17 saves, was a key factor in Melsungen’s fifth win in as many matches. On the offensive end, Dane Nikolaj Enderleit and Spanish rising star Ian Barrufet led the scoring with seven and six goals, respectively.

I am very happy with the result. Porto has a strong team and performed courageously. Above all, I'm pleased that we're going into the main round with four points.
Roberto Parrondo
Head coach, MT Melsungen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

  • Montpellier’s 33:22 victory at Bjerringbro-Silkeborg did not only mean that the former EHF Champions League winners remain with a clean record of five wins and booked their main round ticket, but also made Fraikin Granollers happy, as the Spanish side are qualified for the next stage too; the top scorer for Montpellier was Bryan Monte dos Santos with six goals, while Rasmus Lauge scored seven times for the eliminated Danish side
  • In group D, Bidasoa Irun followed Ystad to the main round, thanks to a clear 35:28 win at Glogow; the match was already decided with the 17:10 for the Spanish side at the break
  • THW Kiel and Vojvodina extended their winning streaks after both had already qualified for the main round: Kiel won 33:30 at Torrelavega, the Serbian champions defeated Nexe 31:26 
  • two-times EHF Champions League winners Vardar are out of the race for the main round after the thrilling 34:34 draw at Valur who are also out
  • Pedro Rodriguez Alvarez secured the main round berth for Tatabanya in another thriller at Karvina, levelling the result for a 31:31, which was enough for the Hungarian side to proceed with now five points and having won the first match against Karvina. Like Sesvete, Karvina are out of the main round race
  • FENIX Toulouse made it to the main round despite a 30:33 home defeat against Sävehof, as the French side won the direct encounter against the Swedish champions after winning the away match 37:31

We knew what we were going against, the first half was brilliant but the result at halftime was not fair. This was something that may never be repeated ever again, playing against THW Kiel is something to tell about your family, a forever memory.
Facundo Cangiani
Right wing, Torrelavega

Round 5 action - late matches

