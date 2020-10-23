Squad lists for all 16 teams at EHF EURO 2020 released

The Women’s EHF EURO 2020 is approaching fast, and defending champions France, host nations Norway and Denmark, and the 13 other participants are soon heading into their final preparation period for the 3-20 December tournament.

With exactly six weeks to go until throw-off, an important step in the lead-up to the tournament is taken on Thursday, as the European Handball Federation has released the official squad lists as announced by the national federations.

Each squad list includes up to 35 players

Each squad list contains a maximum of 35 players and will serve as the basis for the respective federation to select the 16-player team participating at the EHF EURO 2020.

The 35 (or less) players listed in the official squad list are the only players eligible to participate in the EHF EURO 2020 as changes or insertions of players at a later stage are not permitted.

In the final days before the start of the tournament, each team must nominate a maximum of 16 players from the 35 listed players on their squad list.

Player replacement rules for EHF EURO 2020

A maximum of two players can be replaced by two new players from the original contingent of 35 (or less) during the preliminary round. A maximum of two players can be replaced during the main round and a maximum of two players can be replaced during the final weekend.

If a player who has been replaced returns, this counts as another replacement and is added to the total number of replacements.

So, the basic rule is that, altogether, a maximum of six players can be replaced throughout the entire tournament.

However, in regard to the current pandemic and the potential risk of several players from the same team testing positive for the coronavirus, there is no limit to the number of replacements in case of proven Covid-19 infections.

The squad lists are available for download below..