Statement on the media situation in Scandinavia

The Scandinavian market is one of the most interesting and strongest ones for European handball.

The successes of clubs from Denmark, Sweden and Norway regularly amaze the fans, including most recently the third consecutive victory of Vipers Kristiansand in the EHF Champions League Women and the triumph of Ikast Handbold in the EHF European League Women.

However, for the 2023/24 season the media situation for European club handball in Scandinavia has become increasingly challenging.

Currently there is no TV contract in place to broadcast the European club handball matches of the region’s teams.

However, discussions are ongoing and Infront, as the exclusive media rights holder for European club and national team handball, and the European Handball Federation are confident a solution will be found which suits fans and the clubs alike.

This includes exploring a new transmission model which could also be put in place for the 2023/24 season.

This would see matches and highlights of Scandinavian clubs made available live and on-demand through an enhanced OTT platform with a dedicated channel for each club.

This own channel will allow the clubs to upload additional content, interact with the audience and personalise their experiences.

Additional information for fans in Scandinavia on how to follow their favourite teams will be published in due course as well as any update on the ongoing discussion with our media partners in the region.

The European Handball Federation and Infront are continuing to work together to bring handball fans the best possible solution for the situation and offer the Scandinavian clubs participating in European club handball competitions all the necessary support to maximise their visibility on the European stage. __PRESENT